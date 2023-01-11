Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused 'harm' to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the “Embers.”
The organization said Wednesday that the new name applies immediately to its program for girls aged seven and eight in a bid to become more inclusive and welcoming.
CEO Jill Zelmanovits said the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group and that members embraced the chance to change that.
“We were really thrilled with the support from within the organization, and especially that girls understood this change,” said Zelmanovits.
“When you say to a girl, you know, at a very basic level, this name makes some girls feel like they don't belong, their automatic reaction is: 'You should change it.'... What we thought might have been a difficult conversation was not a difficult conversation for them. For them it was a very automatic response.”
Zelmanovits said current and former members chose “Embers” over “Comets” in an online vote conducted Nov. 29 to Dec. 13.
She added it will take several months to update various websites, marketing materials and resources and that the name will be fully adopted by Sept. 1.
Other branches of the Guides include Sparks for those aged five and six; Guides, who are nine to 11; Pathfinders who are 12 to 14; and Rangers who are 15 to 17.
The Guides said in November they would change the name of the seven and eight-year-old branch after hearing from current and former members that the previous name caused harm and was a barrier to belonging for racialized girls and women.
Zelmanovits also acknowledged the move addresses one “specific concern” and that there “are always more things that organizations can do.”
For one thing, she described the Girl Guides of Canada “as overwhelmingly a non-racialized organization.”
“It's something that the organization and the board of directors is very conscious of, and obviously (our) mission of and vision - the vision being a better world by girls - (is) we want as many girls as possible to be involved in that, and we want to have girls from every background involved in that.”
Although boosting members was not the goal of the name change, Zelmanovits said they've already heard some families have signed up for the first time because of the move.
She said she's inspired by the eagerness of the Guides' young members to take action when they see the need.
“Sometimes I wish adults could take a page from that, because it is a great reaction to just say: Well, if it's causing harm, you should change it,” said Zelmanovits.
“If we just took their lead I think we could probably solve a lot of problems in the world.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Air Canada says U.S. travel problems due to FAA order affecting transborder flights
Air Canada is warning travellers check their flights before heading to the airport as troubles caused by a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused 'harm' to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
'She is alive': Sister of abducted Ont. woman says family is still hopeful 1 year later
The family of a woman who was snatched from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., nearly one year ago is still hopeful Elnaz Hajtamiri is still alive as the anniversary of abduction approaches.
Vancouver Island may have been catalyst for Harry and Meghan's withdrawal from Royal Family
Prince Harry released his in-depth memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, and Vancouver Island plays a memorable role in the tale.
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
Couple arrested after allegedly forgetting $11,000 worth of drugs in Ont. hotel room
A man and woman from Bracebridge, Ont. have been arrested after police say $11,000 worth of drugs were accidentally left in a Guelph hotel room.
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
Toronto
-
Popular Ontario driving school promises to make changes after investigation raises questions
A popular school that trains ride-sharing drivers under a City of Toronto framework is promising improvements after a CTV News investigation raised questions about online-only courses.
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?
Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'
-
Air Canada says U.S. travel problems due to FAA order affecting transborder flights
Air Canada is warning travellers check their flights before heading to the airport as troubles caused by a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport warns passengers to check flight status as U.S. flights grounded
The Ottawa airport is warning passengers to check their flight status as a computer outage caused flights in the U.S. to be grounded Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.
-
Late start to ice clearing contributed to LRT disruption, but no idea why trains stopped
A late start to launching trains equipped with ice-clearing devices might have contributed to the six-day delay seen on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT, but the root cause of what stopped two trains during a freezing rain shower last week remains unknown.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations and delays by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Inquest into 2018 Oro-Medonte quarry death reveals 'hidden hazard' in old rock crusher
The inquest into a workplace death at an Oro-Medonte quarry in 2018 wrapped Tuesday with an engineering consultant's witness testimony about the "hidden hazard" that resulted in Michael Pridham's death.
-
Anne Street North bridge remains closed until mid-summer
The Ministry of Transportation states that the new Anne Street North bridge construction will extend the closure between Edgehill Drive and Donald Street until next summer.
Kitchener
-
Staff at Kitchener youth homeless shelter alarmed over dramatic increase in unwanted visitors
Staff at the Region of Waterloo’s only youth homeless shelter are concerned after they say there were 22 incidents of unwanted adults on their property in the month of December.
-
Kraken concern: Waterloo-Wellington public health experts weigh in on new sub-variant
The latest offshoot of the virus that causes COVID-19 is cause for caution, according to public health experts — and it has a fitting nickname to go along with that message.
-
'Just glad I got to keep my finger': Kitchener jeweller helps woman after wedding ring injury
A Kitchener jeweller came to the rescue after a woman said she she fell and her wedding rings dug into her finger, cutting off circulation.
London
-
Do you recognize this woman? Sarnia police searching for suspect
Sarnia police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person in relation to a gas bar robbery. Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a bas bar in the 1600 block of London Line for a robbery that was just reported to have taken place.
-
'Active incident' in St. Thomas
St. Thomas police are warning of an “active incident” in the area of Aldborough Avenue. According to a social media post, there is a heavy police presence between Massey Drive and Leger Avenue.
-
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused 'harm' to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Windsor
-
Masked man arrested after bank robbery in Chatham
A 29-year-old man has been charged after a bank robbery in Chatham.
-
'Late for a meeting': Essex County OPP bust driver going over double speed limit
Essex County OPP say they stopped a driver travelling over double the posted speed limit in Lakeshore.
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash in Amherstburg
A section of Howard Avenue in Amherstburg has reopened after a collision.
Montreal
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal West Island apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
Crown opens case against Quebec man accused of kidnapping N.Y. couple
The Quebec man accused of kidnapping a couple in their 70s from New York state was back in court Tuesday for the start of his trial.
-
Veteran CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara asks to be traded
Veteran CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara has asked his team’s management to trade him. The 38-year-old striker announced the request on social media early Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Seeking solutions: Nova Scotia woman's ER death prompts health-care debate
The death of a mother at a Nova Scotia hospital following an hours-long wait in the emergency room is sparking debate about what changes need to be made to prevent a future tragedy.
-
Weather statement issued for New Brunswick ahead of Friday storm
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the province of New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.
-
Halifax police release photo of stabbing suspect from Dalhousie University homecoming party
Halifax Regional Police has released a photo of a man suspected in a stabbing that happened during an unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming party in Halifax last fall.
Winnipeg
-
Man's death at rural Manitoba railway crossing prompts calls for safety changes
The death of a man killed in a weekend train collision has prompted calls for more safety features at rural railway crossings.
-
New Flyer lays off 30 workers from Winnipeg facilities
About 30 workers were laid off from the New Flyer facilities in Winnipeg.
-
FAA system outage impacting flights at Winnipeg airport
A computer outage at the Federation Aviation Administration (FAA) is causing flight delays in the United States on Wednesday, and is having an impact on departures at the Winnipeg airport
Calgary
-
Calgary flights delayed in U.S. as systems outage ground thousands of flights
If you're getting onto a flight Wednesday, you should check your flight status before you leave because a system outage is delaying flights, including here in Calgary.
-
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Calgary’s cool one – chinook coming Thursday
Warm, west wind returns tomorrow for Calgary.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.
-
Pet owner shocked when cat comes home with an arrow through his side
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another foggy and smoggy day
It's another foggy and mild morning in the Edmonton region and across most of central and north-central Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Teck Metals fined $2.2M for 2019 effluent spill into Columbia River
Environment and Climate Change Canada says Teck Metals Ltd., a subsidiary of Teck Resources Ltd., has been ordered to pay $2.2 million in federal and provincial fines for an effluent spill into the Columbia River.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.
-
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused 'harm' to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Politics
-
Trudeau meets with Mexico's president on final day of North American summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet one-on-one with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador today as he wraps up his time at the North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Liberal online streaming bill could discriminate against American firms, U.S. Embassy
The United States Embassy in Ottawa says it has concerns that the federal Liberals' controversial online streaming act could discriminate against American companies. The bill aims to update Canada's broadcasting law requiring streaming platforms to contribute to Canadian content.
-
Joe Biden's visit to Canada confirmed, as feds agree to buy U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada in March, his first trip to this country since becoming president in January 2021. News of the trip came alongside an announcement that Canada will be buying a U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine.
Health
-
New guidance in U.S.: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids
Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new U.S. guidelines released Monday.
-
Less than 2 per cent of the Canadian Blood Services stem cell donor registry are Black. Why?
Diverse blood donations are needed in Canada so stem cell matches can be made, but previous policies banning some Black people from donating led to mistrust in racialized communities, an expert explains.
-
WHO officials say Uganda's latest Ebola outbreak is over
Uganda's latest outbreak of the Ebola virus is over, the government and the World Health Organization said Wednesday. Health Minister Ruth Aceng told journalists that no new cases had been registered in the past 42 days.
Sci-Tech
-
Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
Thousands of flights across the U.S. were delayed, and hundreds cancelled, after an FAA pilot warning system outage. Here's what we know about what went wrong with the system known as NOTAM.
-
Russia to launch new capsule to return space station crew
Russian space corporation Roscosmos said Wednesday that it will launch a new spacecraft to take some of the International Space Station's crew back to Earth after their capsule was damaged and leaked coolant.
-
Microsoft in talks to invest US$10B in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI: report
Microsoft Corp is in talks to invest US$10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI as part of funding that will value the firm at $29 billion, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Entertainment
-
'Diamond,' of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51
Lynette Hardaway, an ardent supporter of former U.S. president Donald Trump and one half of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to the pair's Twitter account. She was 51.
-
The good, the bad and the Tuesday of the 2023 Globes
We've been trained to expect awards show glitz on Sundays, so what happened when the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association put their Golden Globe Awards back on broadcast television, on a Tuesday?
-
Prosecutors to retry 'That '70s Show' actor on rape counts
Los Angeles prosecutors will retry "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson on three rape counts after a hopelessly deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in his first trial in November.
Business
-
U.S. stocks gain ground ahead of inflation, earnings updates
Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors get ready for a highly anticipated inflation update and several big corporate earnings reports later in the week.
-
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of fortune
It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.
-
Goldman Sachs staff bracing for layoffs amid sweeping cost-cutting
Staff at Goldman Sachs are bracing for news on whether they will keep their jobs on Wednesday, as the U.S. investment bank begins a sweeping cost-cutting drive that could see its 49,000-strong global workforce shrink by thousands.
Lifestyle
-
New Mega Millions jackpot of US$1.35B is game's 2nd highest
The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated US$1.35 billion after there was no winner of the U.S. lottery's latest giant jackpot.
-
Golden Globes fashion: Stars return for soggy carpet
The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes' return to television, walking a soggy greyish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions.
-
Gifted a puppy over the holidays? Here are some training tips for new dog owners
The Toronto Humane Society's Hannah Sotropa shares her tips for new dog owners who were gifted a furry friend over the holidays with CTVNews.ca.
Sports
-
Several teams make big deals ahead of Canadian Hockey League trade deadlines
Shane Wright, who had been drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, was sent back to the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs on Jan. 6, a day after he won gold with Canada at the world junior hockey championship.
-
Novak Djokovic back for Australian Open 2023, government dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirement
Novak Djokovic had just wrapped up last season by winning the ATP Finals for a record sixth time when, rather than looking ahead to 2023, his mind immediately went back to the way 2022 began: He was unable to compete in last year's Australian Open after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigns, Vince returns as executive chairman
World Wrestling Entertainment elected former chief Vince McMahon as the executive chairman of the board on Tuesday, the company said, adding that co-chief executive officer and chairwoman Stephanie McMahon resigned from her role.
Autos
-
Edmunds highlights top car-tech trends from CES 2023
CES (formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas tends to showcase vehicles and technology that are further out than one might find at a traditional auto show. Edmunds attended this year and reports on the most notable vehicles and what new technology car shoppers might see in the coming years.
-
'Extensive' Tesla Autopilot probe proceeding quickly, U.S. official says
The acting head of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told reporters on Monday that the regulatory agency is 'working really fast' on the Tesla Autopilot investigation it opened in August 2021.
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.