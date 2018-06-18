

CTVNews.ca





A 9-year-old girl is in serious condition at a Saskatoon hospital after she was attacked by two dogs on the Fishing Lake First Nation last week.

Wadena RCMP said that the attack occurred on Fishing Lake First Nation, about 210 kilometres east of Saskatoon, just after 6 p.m. on Friday evening.

The girl was initially transported to a hospital in Wadena, before being transferred to one in Saskatoon.

Police said that the two dogs involved in the incident belonged to a resident of the First Nation subdivision, where dozens of homes are situated close together.

Fishing Lake Chief Derek Sunshine told CTV Yorkton that the community has for months been dealing with the issue of freely roaming dogs.

Last September, the First Nation released an advisory warning that “any dogs roaming around unfortunately will be eliminated accordingly” in order to ensure “the safety of our children and band members.”

Sunshine told CTV Yorkton that the dogs involved in the attack were normally chained up, though not at the time of the attack.

Police said that a community member put the dogs down at the direction of the chief and the band council.