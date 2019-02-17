

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Saskatoon’s Laura Woodward





A seven-year-old girl suffered a cracked collarbone after flying off a dirt bike and landing in the stands during a competition in Saskatoon.

Taylor Dunser, 7, was competing in a race with other children as young as five when the incident occurred on Friday at the SaskTel Centre.

Dunser’s mother, Melissa Dunser, told CTV Saskatoon that she ran over to her daughter as soon as she saw what had happened.

“I guess I was in a little bit of shock,” she said “I wasn’t sure what I was going to be looking at when I seen her over the boards.”

Kal Dietz, president of the Saskatoon Track and Trail Motorcross Club that hosted the event, dismissed social media critics who said young children shouldn’t race dirt bikes.

“It’s never too young,” he said. “It’s just like any other mainstream sport ... whether it’s hockey or baseball, you have to start them young to get them to propel in their profession.”