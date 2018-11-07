

The Canadian Press





STE. ROSE DU LAC, Man. -- RCMP say a four-year-old girl in western Manitoba is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on her driveway.

The child died in hospital following Tuesday afternoon's collision at a home in the Rural Municipality of McCreary.

Police say a man was driving the vehicle when the accident happened.

There was no immediate word on whether he was related to the youngster.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the accident.

Mounties do not expect to lay charges.