

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- A young Calgary girl is recovering after being bitten by a pit bull that was a family pet.

Insp. Kevin Leitch with the city's bylaw services branch says the three-year-old girl was in her family home on Friday night with other family members when the dog bit her head.

Leitch says it's not clear yet if it was one bite or two bites, but he says it happened quickly and that it wasn't a mauling.

Leitch says the girl required surgery at Alberta Children's Hospital and that his department's investigation will wait until doctors know more about the extent of the injuries before deciding what charges may be laid.

The dog has been seized from the home and it will be kept until the investigation is complete.

Leitch says there will be an assessment of the dog to determine if it's safe to return to the community, and if controls on it are needed.