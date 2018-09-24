

CTVNews.ca Staff





A three-year-old girl is in stable condition after being bitten by a dog at a Mississauga, Ont., park.

A black and white husky allegedly attacked the child, who was with family members visiting the Parkway Belt Leash-Free Dog Park near Eglinton Avenue East and Highway 403 on Sunday afternoon between 4 and 5:30 p.m.

“The dog grabbed her on the back of the neck and bit her and then dragged her 25 feet down the hill,” the girl’s mother, Phoenix Pike, told CTV Toronto.

Pike said her daughter, Georgia, was at the park with her grandfather and brother. She said the child has six lacerations on the back of her head.

“My dad said she looked like a rag doll,” Pike said.

The girl suffered “several puncture wounds,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CTVNews.ca. She was initially taken to a local hospital before being transported to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Peel Regional police are investigating the incident and appealing for anyone who knows the owner of the dog, or witnessed the attack, to come forward. The husky’s owner is described as a clean-shaven South-Asian male in his 20s, about 5 foot 6 inches (167 centimetres) and 180 to 200 pounds (81 to 90 kilograms). He was wearing glasses and orange shorts at the time of the attack.

“They need to be held accountable,” Pike said of the dog’s owner. "It was such a vicious attack that she was put through."

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Tracy Tong