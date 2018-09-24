

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 3-year-old girl is in stable condition after being bitten by a dog at a Mississauga, Ont., park.

A black and white husky allegedly attacked the child, who was with family members visiting the Parkway Belt Leash-Free Dog Park near Eglinton Avenue E and Highway 403 on Sunday afternoon between 4 and 5:30 p.m.

The girl suffered “several puncture wounds,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CTVNews.ca. She was initially taken to a local hospital before being transported to a trauma centre in Toronto. She was in critical, but stable condition early Monday morning, but her condition has since been downgraded.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau of Peel Regional Police 12 Division are investigating the incident and appealing for anyone who knows the owner of the dog, or witnessed the attack, to come forward. The husky’s owner is described as a clean-shaven South-Asian male in his 20s, about 5 foot 6 inches (167 centimetres) and 180 to 200 pounds (81 to 90 kilograms). He was wearing glasses and orange shorts at the time of the attack.