Girl, 3, hospitalized after dog attack at off-leash park
A three-year-old girl who suffered serious dog bites at a Mississauga, Ont., park is in hospital as Peel Regional Police look for the dog’s owner. (Twitter/PeelPoliceMedia)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 11:31AM EDT
A 3-year-old girl is in stable condition after being bitten by a dog at a Mississauga, Ont., park.
A black and white husky allegedly attacked the child, who was with family members visiting the Parkway Belt Leash-Free Dog Park near Eglinton Avenue E and Highway 403 on Sunday afternoon between 4 and 5:30 p.m.
The girl suffered “several puncture wounds,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CTVNews.ca. She was initially taken to a local hospital before being transported to a trauma centre in Toronto. She was in critical, but stable condition early Monday morning, but her condition has since been downgraded.
The Criminal Investigation Bureau of Peel Regional Police 12 Division are investigating the incident and appealing for anyone who knows the owner of the dog, or witnessed the attack, to come forward. The husky’s owner is described as a clean-shaven South-Asian male in his 20s, about 5 foot 6 inches (167 centimetres) and 180 to 200 pounds (81 to 90 kilograms). He was wearing glasses and orange shorts at the time of the attack.
Update: Incident occurred in a leash-free dog park. Child was initially transported to local hospital and later transported to a Toronto hospital. Child is currently in critical but stable condition.— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 24, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Second woman arrested for murder in Ottawa hotel death
- Tight race between Liberals and Tories as New Brunswick goes to the polls
- Body of second missing P.E.I. fisherman found
- Sex assault charge stayed against one British sailor, trial proceeding for other
- Girl, 3, hospitalized after dog attack at off-leash park