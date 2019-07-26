A towering super-yacht docked at Toronto’s harbour is delighting a steady stream of summer spectators.

At 81 metres long, Grace could be the largest super-yacht to ever dock at Queens Quay.

Fresh from a stop in Boston and cruising around the Great Lakes with a crew of 20, Grace is a private vessel previously owned by a Russian billionaire.

Built in 2014 and originally called “Cibo,” it was sold and renamed last year, according to the Superyacht Times.

With an estimated worth of $190 million when it last changed hands in 2018, the custom yacht was built by Abeking & Rasmussen at their Lemwerder facility in Germany, according to the Times.

Grace has a top speed of 16.5 knots, boasts a cruising range of 4,500 nautical miles and is powered by two diesel engines, according to Boat International.

Designed by Briton Terence Disdale, Grace has four identical double guest cabins, a VIP cabin on the forward main deck and the owner’s stateroom on the upper deck, which features 180-degree views forward. The yacht is registered in the Cayman Islands and has a dead weight of 1,650 tonnes, according to the Marine Traffic website.

Grace was inducing plenty of boat-envy among passersby on the waterfront.

“I’m not sure I could afford the fees just to run it, but yes of course if I could I would love it,” one told CTV News Toronto.

But for some the gigantic yacht was “a bit much.”

“Me personally? Too big. It’s not something I’d personally want, I’d like something to tour around but I would never use something that big,” another added.