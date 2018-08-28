Giant N.S. sinkhole inching closer to nearby building
A giant sinkhole in a Nova Scotia town has already swallowed several trees and boulders, and concern is growing as it inches closer to a nearby building.
Last week, a sinkhole emerged in Oxford, N.S., approximately 167 kilometres north of Halifax, and has grown to an astonishing size with no signs of slowing down.
The sinkhole has swallowed several trees at the Oxford Lions Park and cracks are starting to appear in the asphalt of a nearby parking lot.
On Monday, members of the Oxford Lions Club removed play structures from the park as they appeared to lean. There are concerns that the Lions Club building might soon plummet into the growing hole.
Mike Johnson, Cumberland County’s emergency management office coordinator, told CTV Atlantic there’s no telling how deep the sinkhole actually is.
“We really don’t have anyone to suspend out there and find out,” he said. “We don’t want to get close enough to the edge to even try and find out.”
Security has been hired around the clock to make sure onlookers don’t get too close to the hole.
With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko
More video: A large rock and tree slide into the ever-growing sinkhole in #Oxford #NS . It’s now over 100 feet in diameter! Located at Lions Park across from the Tim’s, Irving and giant blueberry it’s creating some traffic problems. Also 24/7 security for safety. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/oZCN7C7z6s— Paul Creelman (@PaulCreelmanCTV) August 27, 2018
