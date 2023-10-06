Ghost guns showing up at crime scenes in Canada but RCMP not keeping statistics
Even as the technology to produce so-called "ghost guns" becomes less expensive and more widespread, the RCMP is not keeping records on how often the weapons are used in crimes across the country.
Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers that are assembled from individual parts or 3D printers. They are easy to make and hard to trace, and are increasingly showing up at crime scenes in Canada and the United States.
The RCMP doesn't have a database on 3D guns, printers or how many shootings there have been with the weapons. The force said in an email it has laid charges in several cases in which 3D guns were seized, but it didn't give numbers.
"This presence is consistent with national and international trends observed, where privately made firearms are being used in criminal activity," the email said. It noted that 3D print files exist capable of creating a range of firearms, including assault rifles.
The RCMP said they are aware "anecdotally" of several ghost gun seizures in Canada, but they "do not collect statistics on this."
Blake Brown, a history professor at Saint Mary's University who studies the history of firearms control in Canada, said national and regional statistics should be kept on how many of the 3D-printed weapons are seized and from what areas. He said the lack of data inflames the gun debate and makes it harder for people to agree on the basic facts.
"With most handguns, if police want to work at it, they can usually trace them -- even back to the United States or Europe, wherever they're made," Brown said in a recent interview. "But with these (ghost guns), they could change hands multiple times. It can be very, very difficult to figure out where they originated."
He suggested ghost gun manufacturers and distributors might be discouraged if they faced stiffer criminal penalties.
Police across the continent have been warning people about the guns.
Earlier this year, a Quebec-based anti-gun unit that included RCMP members said it had arrested 45 people and seized 440 guns in raids targeting manufacturers of 3D-printed firearms in eight provinces: Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Last month, a coroner's inquest heard that the weapons used to murder three people in the Montreal area at random in August 2022 were homemade by the killer.
In the United States, the Justice Department has told the Supreme Court that local law enforcement agencies seized more than 19,000 ghost guns at crime scenes in 2021, a more than tenfold increase in just five years.
Last month, New Brunswick RCMP reminded people of the dangers of ghost guns. "Privately made firearms can appeal to individuals intending to use them for criminal purposes since they do not have a serial number and are difficult to trace," the Mounties said.
"Parents, educators, businesses and communities may not be aware of the risks related to privately made firearms, which can be made to resemble harmless toys or real firearms. They are also untested, unpredictable and dangerous."
Brown said Canada has rigorous regulations on firearms, particularly handguns. But 3D-printed guns upend regulations because they don't have serial numbers.
Experts say it's relatively easy for someone to make a gun. All it takes is a 3D printer -- which uses a laser to secrete a liquid resin that hardens to form the gun parts -- and instructions, which can be found online. Nothing in the Firearms Act or other laws prohibits a person from possessing a digital blueprint for a 3D-printed gun. But possession of the printed firearm without a licence and registration certificate can lead to seizure of the weapon and criminal charges.
"But ... if there's a market, probably some people will take the risk and try to produce these things," Brown said.
Rod Giltaca of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, a group that opposed Ottawa's amendments to strengthen gun laws in Canada, said criminals will use the path of least resistance. With 3D printers readily available, he said, criminals are now turning to technology, along with files and instructions available on the internet.
"The best you can do is make possessing 3D printed parts for firearms illegal somehow," Giltaca said. "That's still not going to deter people who weren't deterred from shooting other people in the first place."
A.J. Somerset, the Ontario-based author of "Arms: The Culture and Credo of the Gun," said Canada has been dealing with an increase in printed firearms for about 10 years. But the issue seems to have taken on an urgency as ghost guns get easier to make and the sheer volume of new guns makes them harder to trace.
Somerset said it's a matter of time before they are used more often in crimes ranging from gas station robberies to murder. And because they are easy to make and dispose of, they can be manufactured for a specific crime, he said.
The guns are likely to change the patterns of criminal activity, he added. "Print that gun, use it for murder, and then throw it away."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.
-- With files from The Associated Press.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
Statistics Canada says the economy added 64,000 jobs last month as the country's population continues to rapidly grow.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting women's oppression
Imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi, who has campaigned for women's rights, democracy and against the death penalty in Iran for years, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
Ghost guns showing up at crime scenes in Canada but RCMP not keeping statistics
Even as the technology to produce so-called "ghost guns" becomes less expensive and more widespread, the RCMP is not keeping records on how often the weapons are used in crimes across the country.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Canada given days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, new measures announced to stabilize grocery prices and Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause for a Nazi veteran 'disgusting.' Here's what you need to know to start your day.
A Russian missile attack in eastern Ukraine kills a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother
A Russian missile attack killed a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother Friday in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, officials said, a day after a strike in the same region killed at least 51 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
Toronto
-
Ontario senior tricked by fake online ad for mobility scooter
An Ontario senior said he lost money after attempting to buy a mobility scooter that appeared to be heavily discounted in an online advertisement.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed overnight in Etobicoke
A pedestrian has been pronounced deceased following a collision in Etobicoke early on Friday morning.
-
Here's how much a Thanksgiving turkey costs at 8 Toronto grocery stores
Turkey season has consumers searching for ways to save ahead of Thanksgiving weekend with a crucial question lingering – where can I buy the cheapest turkey?
Ottawa
-
Lansdowne 2.0 price tag jumps to $419.5 million
The price tag for the redesigned Lansdowne 2.0 has increased by $87.5 million, while the new plans scrap one of three proposed residential towers on the property in the Glebe.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's a look at the cost to buy a Thanksgiving turkey in Ottawa
Thanksgiving is only days away, a time for family and friends to come together, which usually includes a feast. However, when we're talking about turkey, the price is flying high, and so are most of the Thanksgiving meal fixings.
-
new this morning
new this morning Rainy long weekend in store
The October heatwave is over and rain is set to move into the region Friday making for a very wet Thanksgiving long weekend.
Barrie
-
Former North Bay bookkeeper guilty of stealing $100Ks from employer to gamble at casino
The Superior Court of Justice was tasked recently with determining just how much a former bookkeeper stole when she worked for a North Bay business more than a decade ago.
-
-
WITH VIDEO
WITH VIDEO Vandals pour gasoline in driveway, attempt to set fire, and damage cars at Barrie home
Police in Barrie are investigating after two suspects captured on surveillance camera poured gasoline on a driveway, damaged cars, spray-painted property and attempted to set a fire at the residence.
Kitchener
-
Homeowner describes alleged assault at knifepoint in his Cambridge home
A violent break-in and arrest has left some in a Cambridge neighbourhood on edge.
-
Puppies found allegedly abandoned field sparks calls for help from Cambridge Humane Society
The Cambridge Humane Society is asking for the public’s assistance after four puppies were found allegedly abandoned in a field.
-
Punkeydoodles Corners safety concerns discussed at public meeting
A public meeting was held to discuss safety concerns at what’s known as a treacherous rural area.
London
-
Late-night crash sends two people to hospital
It happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Thompson Road and Pond Mills Road. According to London fire, one person was extricated from each vehicle.
-
Veltman murder trial: Jury off until after Thanksgiving long weekend
The Crown officially rested its case on Thursday after presenting the last of its evidence in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial, with the jury now off until Oct. 10. Here’s what you missed.
-
MLHU predicts respiratory illness will continue to rise
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) predicts that this respiratory season will be worse than past seasons even before the pandemic.
Windsor
-
'Active investigation' in Windsor
Windsor police are at the scene of what’s being described as an “active investigation” in the Walkerville area.
-
Temporary repairs made to damaged Enbridge gas line
Temporary repairs to a damaged gas distribution line in Tecumseh were completed Thursday night, according to Enbridge.
-
Showers expected through long weekend
Showers will move through the region over the next couple of days as temperatures begin to drop to more seasonal levels.
Montreal
-
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
Statistics Canada says the economy added 64,000 jobs last month as the country's population continues to rapidly grow.
-
4 students arrested in Quebec after video shows teen repeatedly hit in the face
Police on Montreal's South Shore say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a video showing a violent attack on a 16-year-old boy near a local high school.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heavy rain coming after Montreal breaks another heat record
After a sunny and very hot start to the month of October, featuring record-breaking heat, southwestern Quebec is bracing for big weather changes this Thanksgiving weekend. Heavy rain is expected to move in as two cold fronts from Ontario collide with moisture from the remnants of tropical storm Philippe.
Atlantic
-
Tracking Philippe: How the tropical storm will impact each of the Maritime provinces
As of Thursday afternoon, Philippe is still a tropical storm as it travels north towards Bermuda.
-
Police watchdog investigating shooting of suspect in Saint John, NB
New Brunswick's police watchdog has been called in following an officer-involved shooting in Saint John.
-
Arrangements made to bring injured 80-year-old Halifax woman back from the Philippines
Arrangements have been made to bring an 80-year-old woman who had health complications in the Philippines back to Canada after she had the "trip of a lifetime."
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man arrested in months-long money laundering investigation: RCMP
Mounties allege a Winnipeg man trafficked drugs into remote First Nations communities and attempted to launder the 'significant' proceeds through casino games in the city.
-
'A milestone': Kinew and Stefanson meet for premier to premier meeting
Premier Designate Wab Kinew stepped foot inside the office he will call home at the Manitoba legislature to meet with the outgoing premier.
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
Calgary
-
Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season
The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.
-
Man in custody following 'high-risk' police operation connected to suspected abduction in Calgary
A man is in custody following a “high-risk” police operation on Highway 2 connected to a suspected abduction in Calgary.
-
'Complete shock': Lethbridge high school shaken following sexual assault allegations
Students at Chinook High School in Lethbridge said there was a sombre, uneasy feeling the day after police searched a football locker room for forensic evidence in connection to an alleged sexual assault.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm right through the long weekend
The gusty wind and cooler temperatures are behind us and a warming trend develops today.
-
Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season
The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
Vancouver
-
Patients turned away by 'closed' sign at B.C. hospital's emergency room
Officials are investigating after patients were turned away from a hospital emergency room in Williams Lake, B.C., this week by a “closed” sign posted on the door.
-
Leaked letter accuses Surrey mayor of delaying city's policing transition
Surrey’s mayor has been accused of stalling the city’s transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service, as ordered by the B.C. government over the summer.
-
Bankruptcy lawyer says cleaners and customers will have trouble getting money from Surrey-based cleaning company Scrubbi
Nakul Saggar is an international student from India who lives with seven roommates. In order to pay the bills while going to school, he picked up a job with Surrey-based cleaning company Scrubbi.
Politics
-
Canada given 5 days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, majority evacuated: sources
The Indian government has given Ottawa until Oct. 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in that country to a level on par with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada, sources tell CTV News.
-
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
-
Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause of Nazi veteran 'disgusting'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the Canadian Parliament's standing ovations to honour a Ukrainian war veteran who served in Nazi Waffen SS units "disgusting," and said it showed Moscow was right to "denazify" Ukraine.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
-
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Sci-Tech
-
Unprecedented discovery seems to defy fundamental astronomical theories
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed surprising pairs of planet-like objects in the Orion Nebula that have never been detected before.
-
Scientists say they've confirmed evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought
When the discovery of fossilized footprints made in what’s now New Mexico was made public in 2021, it was a bombshell moment for archaeology, seemingly rewriting a chapter of the human story. Now new research is offering further evidence of their significance.
-
U.S. regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
The Securities and Exchange Commission says it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X.
Entertainment
-
Alanis Morissette explains her boisterous, uninhibited concert dance moves
Alanis Morissette knows her herky-jerky body movements in concert are unorthodox but says it's because she has so much pent-up energy in her body that she “can barely hold it.”
-
Movie reviews: The hellishly dull experience of watching 'The Exorcist: Believer'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Exorcist: Believer,' 'The Royal Hotel,' 'Fair Play' and 'Relax, I'm From the Future.'
-
Reba McEntire on collaborating with Dolly Parton, looking 'tough sexy' and living 'Not That Fancy'
On Friday, country music and entertainment icon Reba McEntire will release a new album to partner with her new book, 'Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.'
Business
-
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
Statistics Canada says the economy added 64,000 jobs last month as the country's population continues to rapidly grow.
-
Taiwan probes firms suspected of selling chip equipment to China's Huawei despite U.S. sanctions
Taiwan authorities are investigating four Taiwan-based companies suspected of helping China's Huawei Technologies to build semiconductor facilities.
-
B.C. and Ottawa applaud NAFTA decision on U.S. softwood lumber duties
Officials in Ottawa and British Columbia have welcomed a ruling under the North American Free Trade Agreement that found elements of the United States' calculation of softwood lumber duties are inconsistent with its own law.
Lifestyle
-
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
-
The Nobel literature prize goes to Norway's Jon Fosse, who once wrote a novel in a single sentence
Jon Fosse, a master of spare Nordic prose in a sprawling body of work ranging from plays to novels and children's books, won the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for writing that gives 'voice to the unsayable.'
-
This family bought a cheap house in Italy because the U.S. is too expensive
One U.S. family has become so frustrated by the rising cost of living that they've decided to pack up their lives and move to a town in the deep south of Italy.
Sports
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
-
'Dancing On My Own' singer Calum Scott says he'll perform for Phillies if they win the World Series
The British singer with the pop hit about loneliness and heartbreak -- one that includes the lyric, 'Does she love you better than I can?' -- is as amazed as anyone the song has improbably bloomed into a postseason anthem for the Philadelphia Phillies.
-
Interim coach Mauro Biello names strong Canada squad for Japan friendly
Interim Canada coach Mauro Biello, in his first squad selection since taking over from the departed John Herdman, has summoned a strong lineup for a friendly against Japan.
Autos
-
Unifor says it's facing resistance as GM contract deadline nears
Unifor says it is still facing resistance from General Motors as an Oct. 9 deadline approaches for contract negotiations, while signs of dissent also rise within the union itself as bargaining with the three major automakers continues.
-
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.