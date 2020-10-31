TORONTO -- This weekend marks an end to daylight time for 2020 as clocks turn back one hour for most of Canada early Sunday morning.

Much of Canada will return to standard time at 2 a.m. on Sunday Nov. 1. Canadians will notice fewer hours of daylight than in the summer months, making it brighter outside earlier in the day and darker earlier in the evenings.

While most clocks will automatically adjust their time, manual clocks like most watches will need to be rewound one hour. The time change will remain in effect until March.

WHY DO WE USE DAYLIGHT TIME?

What began as a way to save energy during the First World War was eventually adopted around the world at the turn of the 20th century. Daylight time is common in North America and Europe,whereas most countries in Africa, Asia and parts of Australia do not recognize the time change.

WHAT EFFECTS DOES IT HAVE ON OUR BODIES?



Time changes can affect our sleep schedules and may confuse the body’s internal clock to think it’s later than it really is, according to York University professor Patricia Lakin-Thomas.

She explained that it can have a similar effect onthe body as being jetlagged after crossing time zones.

This leads to “an increase in car accidents, in workplace accidents, in heat attacks,” during the switch to daylight time in the spring, she explained.

Supporters of daylight time argue that prolonged sunlight is good for the economy as people are likely shop later into the evenings. Daylight time may also be better for your health because people who spend longer in the sun will get more vitamin D, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

COULD IT COME TO AN END?

Several Canadian provinces have discussed putting time changes to an end.

Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta are all considering eliminating time changes for good, however most of the country will still roll their clocks back an hour this year.

The time change is not recognized by most of Saskatchewan and several isolated communities in Ontario, B.C. and Quebec.

If daylight timebecomes permanent, the sun would not rise until later in the mornings, however the daylight hours would be extended later into the evenings.