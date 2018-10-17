'Get away from the door': Alberta man uses camera mic to scare away intruders
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, October 17, 2018 9:41PM EDT
An Edmonton man was at work on Tuesday morning when he received an alert on his phone that someone was at his door.
Clem Ho flipped on his security camera app just in time to see a man peeking in his windows, apparently checking whether anyone was home.
Ho then saw the man at the door get on his walkie talkie and call over an associate.
What the man did next took Ho aback. “He jammed the screwdriver in the door and started prying,” Ho says.
Adrenalin pumping, Ho managed to find the “talk” button on his app and yelled, “Get away from the door!”
The two would-be intruders can be seen on a recorded video scurrying away.
Edmonton Police Const. Curtis Rind called the video “excellent” evidence.
“It’s absolute gold,” he said. At least one of the men is known to police.
Ho remarked that he had suggested to his wife last year that they could save money by cancelling the security monitoring service.
“Thankfully,” he says, “she vetoed me.”
With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Timm Bruch
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Winnipeg police hand out $672 ticket for consuming cannabis in vehicle
- 'Get away from the door': Alberta man uses camera mic to scare away intruders
- Legalizing lessons: What Canada can learn from Colorado
- 'Would not want to see the kids getting hurt': Racist letter threatens Alberta children
- How to talk to your kids about pot now that it's legal for adults