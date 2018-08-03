

The Canadian Press





MORLEY, Alta. -- Police say a German tourist who was shot in the head while driving on a highway in southern Alberta could have permanent effects from the injury.

RCMP say a bullet penetrated the head of the 60-year-old man, but he was conscious and talking when he was airlifted to a Calgary hospital.

Sgt. Tom Kalis says the man underwent surgery Thursday night and pulled through, but will likely have lasting effects.

He says investigators have been able to confirm the gunshot came from a passing vehicle -- described as a small, older-model, black car.

Kalis says police still don't have a motive for the shooting, but are investigating whether it could have been road rage.

The shooting happened just before noon Thursday on Highway 1A near Morley, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

Kalis says the tourist was driving a truck near the rodeo grounds of Stoney Nakoda First Nation when he was shot, causing his vehicle to hit the ditch and strike a pole.

Three family members who were passengers in the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash.