

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Ontario government says gender identity and consent will be taught as part of a new sexual-education curriculum that will be introduced to schools by the fall.

The province has released the broad lines of the new sex-ed curriculum in an announcement that also lays out its plans for other aspects of the education sector, including class sizes and teacher hiring.

The curriculum will replace an interim teaching plan based on 1998 materials that was put in place last year after the Progressive Conservatives repealed a 2015 curriculum from the previous Liberal government.

The 2015 curriculum addressed consent, online bullying, sexting, same-sex relationships and gender identity.

The province previously held an online consultation on the issue and an overwhelming majority of those who weighed in through that forum in the first day opposed the decision to scrap the 2015 curriculum.

The province says parents will still be able to opt out of having their kids exposed to certain topics in the sex-ed class, and the ministry will issue online modules for those who want guidance on discussing those topics at home.

The full curriculum is expected to be released in May and implemented in September.