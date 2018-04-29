

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





For the third time in a week, gas prices in the Metro Vancouver area have broken all-time record highs.

Drivers visiting the pumps on Saturday were greeted with a price of 159.9 cents a litre – a cent higher than the record high, which had been set only days prior on Wednesday April 25th.

The rise follows a period of escalation which began in March, when a gas price record that had been in place since June 2014 was broken by stations in Vancouver and White Rock. The trend continued when prices hit 157.9 cents per litre this past Monday.

While prices are high all across Canada at the moment, Vancouver is significantly higher than the current national average of 133.4 cents a litre.

The rise in prices is the result of temporary refinery closures and the shutdown of the Olympic pipeline in Washington State, as well as a general increase in the price of crude oil.

GasBuddy.com analyst Dan McTeague predicts that these increases might only be the beginning for Metro Vancouver.

"$1.60 will become the new normal much sooner than expected," McTeague told CTV News Vancouver. "I would not be surprised to see days during the summer at $1.65, regardless of what happens with disruptions in any pipelines here in Canada."

With files from CTV Vancouver