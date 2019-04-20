Gas prices break records in B.C. for second weekend in a row
A vehicle gets gas at a gas station in North Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, April 20, 2019 5:53PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 20, 2019 5:56PM EDT
For the second weekend in a row, gas prices in British Columbia reached another record-breaking high.
At one station in the Metro Vancouver area, drivers forked over $1.72 per litre, and experts say prices will move little over the next few days.
Analysts recommend filling up in the evenings, when stations tend to lower their prices before raising then again the morning.
Last week, gas prices in the Metro Vancouver area broke records three times, with prices hovering at 168.9 cents per litre. The increase was linked to a cut in production from several key U.S.-based refineries, coupled with a spike in demand.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Soupy weather dampens 4-20 party on Parliament Hill
- P.E.I. Green Party candidate and son killed in canoeing accident
- 1 dead and army called in as Que., N.B. brace for heavy flooding
- Gas prices break records in B.C. for second weekend in a row
- Up to 40 party-goers injured after back deck collapses during wedding bash in B.C.