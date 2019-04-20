

CTVNews.ca Staff





For the second weekend in a row, gas prices in British Columbia reached another record-breaking high.

At one station in the Metro Vancouver area, drivers forked over $1.72 per litre, and experts say prices will move little over the next few days.

Analysts recommend filling up in the evenings, when stations tend to lower their prices before raising then again the morning.

Last week, gas prices in the Metro Vancouver area broke records three times, with prices hovering at 168.9 cents per litre. The increase was linked to a cut in production from several key U.S.-based refineries, coupled with a spike in demand.