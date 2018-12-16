

CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonell





Families are on edge as Winnipeg police investigate the circumstances involving a man’s body which was found in an apartment building.

Some residents said police told them the man may have fallen down a garbage chute on Monday. The building is owned by Manitoba Housing which provides government-subsidized housing support.

Winnipeg police said they responded Monday after receiving a report that a male body had been found within a high-rise building.

“The death is considered suspicious in nature. However, it has not been ruled a homicide at this time,” Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said in an email to CTVNews.ca.

While he did note that the homicide unit is investigating, Murray wouldn’t elaborate on how the man had died or if he’d had been a resident in the building.

Chantal Pilon told CTV Winnipeg that police told her they “found a man in a downstairs garbage chute” and “were investigating the garbage chute all the way down.”

Pilon, her boyfriend and other residents said police had been focusing around the garage door where the garbage chute ends up at the back of the building.

CTV Winnipeg found that police tape was still partially hung on the door handle to the garbage chute on the tenth floor. Notices in the building were also posted asking residents to take their trash to the outside bin instead of the chute.

Aklilu Gebremariam lives in the building with his two-year-old daughter and said he was concerned for her safety. He called the situation sad and “very awful.”

A spokesperson for the province said the matter is being investigated by police and that Manitoba Housing will fully co-operate with police.