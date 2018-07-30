

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The victims of the deadly shooting in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood are both being laid to rest this morning.

Funerals are underway for 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis, who died last Sunday when a 29-year-old man sprayed bullets down Danforth Avenue.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario deputy premier Christine Elliott and Toronto Mayor John Tory are on hand at a Toronto funeral home where the service for Fallon is taking place.

The mourners also include groups of teens holding hands and exchanging hugs as they enter the service.

The private service for Kozis is being held at a church in her home city of Markham, Ont.

Neighbours have said that Julianna's father was among the 13 people injured in the mass shooting, which ended with the death of gunman Faisal Hussain.

In an obituary posted online, Fallon's family says the recent high school grad and aspiring nurse will be "deeply missed but not forgotten." At her visitation Sunday, a friend described her as a kind person who "loved to make new friends."

Fallon was set to attend Hamilton's McMaster University in the fall to study nursing. She was also a member of the Beaches-East York (Toronto) chapter of the Young Liberals, a youth organization for party supporters.

After attending the public funeral at the Highland Funeral Home in Scarborough, Trudeau will visit a parkette on the Danforth that has become a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Greektown shooting.