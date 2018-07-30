

The Canadian Press





Two funerals are underway for the victims of the deadly shooting in Toronto’s east end last week.

Reese Fallon, 18, and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis are being laid to rest in separate funeral services, a week after being fatally shot in a brazen attack in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario deputy premier Christine Elliott and Toronto Mayor John Tory are all at Fallon’s service in nearby Scarborough. Tory adjourned city council early so councillors could pay their respects.

After attending Fallon’s funeral, Trudeau is scheduled to lay flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims along the Danforth.

Fallon, a member of the Beaches-East York Young Liberals, had just graduated high school and was set to attend McMaster University to study nursing. She was celebrating a friend’s birthday at the time of the shooting.

Kozis is having a private service in Markham, Ont. She’s been described as a “beautiful, aspiring athlete” who competed provincially in synchronized swimming.

Kozis’ family has asked the media to keep their distance, releasing the following statement: "The family is grateful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of sympathy, generosity and support that has been offered by our community and beyond."

Kozis’ father was also injured in the shooting, according to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend. A man believed to be her father arrived at the service in crutches.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti was among the hundreds to pay their respects at Kozis’ funeral.

On the evening of July 22, a gunman opened fire along Danforth Avenue in the east end of Toronto, killing two and injuring another 13. The gunman, later identified as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, died following a shootout with police.

Among the injured, 31-year-old nursing student Danielle Kane rushed to help a victim and ended up getting shot in the stomach. Doctors say she might not walk again.

With files from The Canadian Press