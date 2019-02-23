

HALIFAX - Mourners will descend upon a large Halifax hall today for the funeral of seven children who died in a fast-moving house fire.

The service for the Barho children will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Cunard Centre on the city's waterfront.

Imam Abdallah Yousri says funeral proceedings will follow in the Islamic traditions, but is open to people of all faiths and members of the public.

He says he hopes that by opening the ceremony up to all who wish to attend, the children's mother -- Syrian refugee Kawthar Barho -- will see the widespread support and sympathy from the community.

Yousri says the traditional portion of the service will be followed by words from community members, including Halifax MP Andy Fillmore, who is trying to help some of the mother's overseas relatives come to Canada.

Following the funeral service, there will be a burial at a Muslim cemetery in Hammonds Plains.