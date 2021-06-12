LONDON, ONT -- Four members of a Muslim family killed in what police called a hate crime are set to be buried in London, Ont., today.

The public has been invited to help celebrate the lives of Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman.

All died last Sunday night while out for a walk after a man in a truck drove them down in what police have called a premeditated attack because they were Muslim.

The couple's nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

The funeral procession is set to begin at 1 p.m. at O'Neil Funeral Home and wend its way to the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario.

The funeral is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and there will be space in the centre's parking lot and nearby soccer fields for the public.