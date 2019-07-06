Funeral held for Canadian soldier killed in Bulgarian skydiving exercise
Bombardier Patrick Labrie, a member of the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery based at 4th Canadian Division Support Base Petawawa, Ont., has died as a result of his injuries during parachute training as part of Exercise SWIFT RESPONSE 19. (Source: Canadian Armed Forces)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 6, 2019 12:05PM EDT
GATINEAU, Que. -- Soldiers, friends and family are attending a military funeral in Gatineau, Que., for a Canadian soldier who died in a parachute training exercise in Bulgaria.
Bombardier Patrick Labrie, a six-year veteran of the Canadian Forces based out of CFB Petawawa, died from injuries sustained while parachuting near a southern Bulgarian village last month.
Military police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Labrie, who was originally from Buckingham, Que.
The military said in a release Friday there would be a ceremonial gun salute at 12:30 p.m., with 36 blank rounds fired by 12 soldiers "as a mark of respect for their brother in arms."
Streets were closed from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Buckingham area while a military procession ran from a local legion branch to the St. Gregory of Nazianze parish.
Officials say Labrie was performing a low-altitude night jump from a Canadian military aircraft during a multinational training exercise on June 17.
