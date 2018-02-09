Fundraiser for Quebec man paralyzed in mosque shooting reaches $400,000 goal
Aymen Derbali, a victim who was shot seven times, is comforted during a vigil to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting in Quebec City, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 2:02PM EST
MONTREAL -- A fundraiser to find a new home for a man who lost use of his legs in last year's Quebec City mosque shooting has reached its $400,000 goal.
Aymen Derbali, a father of three, was paralyzed from the waist down when a shooter opened fire in the mosque on Jan. 29, 2017, killing six.
Witnesses say Derbali took seven bullets as he tried to get the gunman's attention in order to help others flee.
The fundraiser was launched in December with the goal of buying Derbali a home near the mosque that is adapted to his disability.
The Canadian-Muslim non-profit organization that raised the money has said the response from Canadians has been overwhelming.
Derbali has also expressed gratitude to those who have offered support in the year since the tragedy.
