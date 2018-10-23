Funding cancelled for three campus expansions in Ontario because of deficit
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
TORONTO - Funding to expand three post-secondary campuses in Markham, Milton and Brampton has been cancelled by Ontario's new Progressive Conservative government.
Merrilee Fullerton, the minister of training, colleges and universities, says in a news release the province is not in a position to fund the expansions because of its $15 billion deficit.
The previous Liberal government announced plans to spend more than $200 million on the projects.
York University and Seneca College are partners in the project in Markham, Wilfrid Laurier University and Conestoga College formed a partnership in Milton, and the Brampton campus is a partnership between Ryerson University and Sheridan College.
