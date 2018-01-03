

CTVNews.ca Staff





Winnipeg police say that a frozen body was found in the city on December 28.

Police have not released the name, gender or age of the deceased, nor have they released information on where the body was found.

Speaking to CTV Winnipeg, however, family identified the deceased as 29-year-old Windy Sinclair. Family say Sinclair was discovered in the 300-block of the city’s Furby Street.

For weeks, Winnipeg has experienced bitterly cold temperatures that have prompted several extreme cold alerts. According to Environment Canada, the mean temperature on Dec. 28 was minus 22.8.

More to come…

With files from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonnell