Frozen body discovered on Winnipeg street: police
Family tells CTV News Sinclair was found in the 300 block of Furby Street. (Beth Macdonell/CTV Winnipeg)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 5:17PM EST
Winnipeg police say that a frozen body was found in the city on December 28.
Police have not released the name, gender or age of the deceased, nor have they released information on where the body was found.
Speaking to CTV Winnipeg, however, family identified the deceased as 29-year-old Windy Sinclair. Family say Sinclair was discovered in the 300-block of the city’s Furby Street.
For weeks, Winnipeg has experienced bitterly cold temperatures that have prompted several extreme cold alerts. According to Environment Canada, the mean temperature on Dec. 28 was minus 22.8.
More to come…
With files from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonnell
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto looking into opening armoury to help deal with homeless seeking shelter
- Head-on crash kills two, injuries six on B.C.'s Sea To Sky Highway
- Mysterious big bang, possibly an ice quake, shakes Alberta village
- Federal Court dismisses Squamish First Nation's request for more salmon
- Canadian boy with appendicitis rescued from Florida cruise