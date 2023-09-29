From vehicle brakes to smart plugs: These were the major recalls in Canada this week

This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.

AUTO RECALLS:

Transport Canada has issued a recall on certain Kia SUV vehicles, with the brake hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) running the risk of short circuiting and increasing chances of combustion – even while the vehicle is turned off and stationary, according to the government of Canada.

The notice says that Kia will notify vehicle owners who may be affected by a faulty HECU, and advise them to have their vehicle assessed at a dealership, potentially to replace fuses for their brake system. Kia also suggests that owners with HECU park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles until repairs have been finished.

Similarly, Ford vehicle owners may also face some trouble with braking systems, as Transport Canada has issued a notice warning certain front brake hoses could fail and cause a progressive brake fluid leak with some vehicles manufactured between 2013 and 2018. As the notice explains, this problem can cause reduced braking ability. The recall doesn’t include models with a Hybrid engine or vehicles repaired under Ford warranty extension program 22NO2, the notice adds. Owners of vehicles that may be at risk will be contacted by Ford and instructed to replace their front brake hose at a dealership.

The federal government also issued a recall for certain Keystone Cougar RV trailers, manufactured between 2017 and 2021, warning about frame rails which could bend or break. According to the notice, an abrupt change in vehicle handling could increase the possibility of a collision.

The notice says Keystone RV will contact owners by mail and instruct them to bring their RV trailer to a dealer to add support components – such as cross braces and an outrigger.

PRODUCT RECALLS:

The government issued a recall for Emporia’s North America Smart Plugs, which allow consumers to monitor the energy use of home appliances. The notice warned that these smart plugs are “not adequately grounded” and can pose an electric shock to the user. The notice also said that, as of Sept. 18, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Health Canada advises owners of the smart plug to stop using it entirely and to contact Emporia in order to receive a full refund, or a free replacement plug.

Another major recall involves magnetic toy blocks, which Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program has flagged as an ingestion hazard. STAX Insane Magnetic Building Blocks, by On Trend Goods, consists of small powerful magnets, which Health Canada says can be easily swallowed by children of all ages. The notice warns that the toy poses “serious and potentially life-threatening risks,” particularly when more than one powerful magnet is swallowed in a short period of time, causing magnets to attract one another while moving through the intestines. Health Canada says this can cause the intestines to twist, creating blockages or tearing of intestinal walls.

The notice added that, as of Sept. 22, the company has not received any reports of incidents of injury in Canada. Consumers who purchased this toy should return it to the retailer it was purchased.

For updates on other recalls this week, visit recalls-rappels.canada.ca