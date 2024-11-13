From passport applications to letters to Santa: How will you deal with a possible Canada Post strike?

A possible Canada Post strike may not only affect shopping or gifts you expect to send or receive in the mail.

Many Canadians and businesses rely on the mail system to receive important cheques, letters and items, from government benefit payments to new passports.

Canada Post warned in a press release Tuesday about possible delays to mail and "immediate and prolonged ripple effects" if workers strike or are locked out Friday.

Both Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) expressed disappointment about the state of negotiations, spurring the union to issue a 72-hour strike notice Tuesday.

Postal workers are pushing for better wages and working conditions, such as improved rights for temporary employees and increased paid medical days, paid meals and rest periods.

If the strike occurs, Canada Post has pledged to work to minimize disruptions, saying it will continue delivering benefit cheques, including those for the Canada Child Benefit, Old Age Security and the Canada Pension Plan.

If workers begin rotating strike activity, Canada Post has also vowed to continue deliveries whenever possible as it works to reach a deal with CUPW's rural, suburban and urban bargaining units.

Meanwhile, Canada Post highlighted its deteriorating financial situation, losing about $748 million last year, and $490 million in the first half of this year.

With files from CTV News' Stephanie Ha and Spencer Van Dyk