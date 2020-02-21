TORONTO -- Canadian passengers who spent more than two weeks confined on a cruise ship docked in Japan have now landed on Canadian soil to begin a second round quarantine for novel coronavirus.

The Canadian government-chartered flight landed at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in eastern Ontario at 2 a.m. EDT after an 11-hour flight from Tokyo Haneda International Airport. The evacuees had been under quarantine on the Princess Diamond cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan since early February due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

Upon landing at CFB Trenton, passenger Lolita Wiesner said in a Facebook post that medics came aboard the plane to check their temperatures and serve them food. She said border officials came on next and returned their passports, which they had collected from them when they left the cruise ship.

A few hours later, the repatriated passengers boarded coach buses for a nearly three-hour drive east to the NAV Centre, a hotel and conference in Cornwall, Ont., where they will carry out the remainder of their quarantine.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said there’s a possibility that some evacuees who continue to test negative for the virus and don’t develop any symptoms will be allowed to leave the quarantine before two weeks have passed. However, she said that will be determined on a case-by-case basis by the chief public health officer of Canada.

The cruise ship carrying approximately 3,700 people became the site of the largest outbreak outside of China with more than 600 confirmed cases of the virus. Of the 256 Canadian passengers on the Princess Diamond, 47 tested positive for COVID-19 and were taken to local hospitals in Japan for further treatment.

Canadian health officials said anyone who contracted the virus or who exhibited symptoms of the illness would not be allowed on the chartered flight home.

On Friday morning, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted that 129 passengers were being transported by bus to Cornwall. Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement said the passengers range in age from 20 to 80 with the majority being over the age of 60.

The mayor said NAV Centre workers have been busy preparing for the evacuees’ arrival and police and paramedics are being briefed regularly.

“Everyone knows the plan and are ready,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

As cruise ship passengers begin another round of quarantine, hundreds of other Canadians and their families being housed at CFB Trenton are preparing to be released from their own separate quarantine on Friday. Those 213 Canadians were evacuated from Wuhan, China, the city of 11 million where the outbreak emerged, on Canadian and American government flights earlier in February.

On Thursday, Hajdu confirmed that none of those evacuees had developed any symptoms of the illness during their two-week stay at the base.

The end of the quarantine is welcome news for Mike Schellenberg who has been in isolation at the base with his wife and one-year-old son.

“It’s just kind of like one really long day with a few naps in the middle. It seems like all the days are condensed into one,” he said of his time at the base.

Schellenberg said, when he gets out, he’s looking forward to eating some good Italian or Korean food and spending time with his family in Kitchener, Ont.