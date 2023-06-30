Couple prepares to embark on transatlantic balloon flight, from N.B. to Europe

It’s a journey that’s been years in the making, and Deborah and Mike Scholes are ready to take off.

The British couple previously prepared to embark on a transatlantic balloon flight a few years ago, but global helium shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their plans.

Next week, they plan to finally make their dream trip a reality — as long as the weather co-operates. The couple is waiting for favourable conditions to take their Rozière balloon all the way from Sussex, N.B., to Europe. The trip is expected to take five to seven days.

“We're looking for a steady westerly flow across the Atlantic to get us to Europe,” Mike told CTV’s Your Morning Friday.

The Scholes will be relying on a meteorologist throughout their trip, who will tell them at what altitude to fly the Rozière balloon depending on the weather. Rozière balloons are designed specifically for long-distance trips and use a dual system of heated gas and helium.

Since 2020, the couple has been preparing for the long-anticipated trip by training with hydrogen balloons in Germany. And in 2014, the Scholes won the Great British Long Jump, a competition where hot air balloonists try to fly as far as possible in one trip, travelling 340.5 kilometres.

Before he lost most of his sight in 2007 to a rare genetic condition, Mike also earned five long-distance and endurance ballooning awards and owned a passenger ballooning company in the U.K. for years.

If their transatlantic trip is successful, Deborah will be the first woman to pilot a balloon across the Atlantic Ocean and Mike will be the first person with a visual impairment to do so.

As they gear up for their journey, the Scholes say they’re feeling fairly confident.

“(We’re) quite calm at the moment,” Deborah said.

“I think we'll wait to have landed and then get nervous,” Mike chimed in.

As part of the expedition, the couple is raising money and awareness for Blind Veterans UK, which helped Mike, a former Royal Navy pilot, after his 2007 diagnosis.

