Couple prepares to embark on transatlantic balloon flight, from N.B. to Europe
It’s a journey that’s been years in the making, and Deborah and Mike Scholes are ready to take off.
The British couple previously prepared to embark on a transatlantic balloon flight a few years ago, but global helium shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their plans.
Next week, they plan to finally make their dream trip a reality — as long as the weather co-operates. The couple is waiting for favourable conditions to take their Rozière balloon all the way from Sussex, N.B., to Europe. The trip is expected to take five to seven days.
“We're looking for a steady westerly flow across the Atlantic to get us to Europe,” Mike told CTV’s Your Morning Friday.
The Scholes will be relying on a meteorologist throughout their trip, who will tell them at what altitude to fly the Rozière balloon depending on the weather. Rozière balloons are designed specifically for long-distance trips and use a dual system of heated gas and helium.
Since 2020, the couple has been preparing for the long-anticipated trip by training with hydrogen balloons in Germany. And in 2014, the Scholes won the Great British Long Jump, a competition where hot air balloonists try to fly as far as possible in one trip, travelling 340.5 kilometres.
Before he lost most of his sight in 2007 to a rare genetic condition, Mike also earned five long-distance and endurance ballooning awards and owned a passenger ballooning company in the U.K. for years.
If their transatlantic trip is successful, Deborah will be the first woman to pilot a balloon across the Atlantic Ocean and Mike will be the first person with a visual impairment to do so.
As they gear up for their journey, the Scholes say they’re feeling fairly confident.
“(We’re) quite calm at the moment,” Deborah said.
“I think we'll wait to have landed and then get nervous,” Mike chimed in.
As part of the expedition, the couple is raising money and awareness for Blind Veterans UK, which helped Mike, a former Royal Navy pilot, after his 2007 diagnosis.
To watch the full interview, click the video at the top of this article.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fewer businesses bracing for a recession, but inflation expectations remain pessimistic: Bank of Canada
Fewer consumers and businesses are expecting a recession compared to last quarter, according to two surveys released by the Bank of Canada on Friday.
BREAKING | French president urges parents to keep teens at home, faults social media as rioting spreads
French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver that has resulted so far in the arrests of 875 people.
BREAKING | Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
B.C. teen found 'alive and well' in Golden Ears Provincial Park after missing for more than 50 hours
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue confirmed late Thursday evening that missing 16-year-old Esther Wang had been found 'alive and well' after more than two days.
Opioids aren't effective in treating neck, lower back pain, study says
Opioids should not be prescribed to treat acute neck and lower back pain, new research published in The Lancet on Wednesday suggests.
Heritage minister 'surprised' by Google news ban; ambassador says U.S. won't intervene
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he was surprised by Google's announcement that it will cease hosting Canadian news, while the U.S. ambassador says the White House won't intervene, despite concerns from some American lawmakers.
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
From N.B. to Europe: Couple prepares to make transatlantic balloon flight, set new records
It’s a journey that’s been years in the making, and Deborah and Mike Scholes are ready to embark on a transatlantic balloon flight that will take them all the way from New Brunswick to Europe.
U.S. Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couples
In a defeat for gay rights, the Supreme Court's conservative majority ruled Friday that a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Toronto
-
Toronto police crack unsolved 1991 murder case using DNA testing
Police have identified the person responsible for the 1991 murder of Toronto resident Herbert Boone using DNA testing technology.
-
GO Train collides with SUV in Toronto
Police are on scene after a GO train struck an SUV in Toronto Friday morning.
-
Son of slain billionaires Honey and Barry Sherman funds new NHL-sized hockey arena near Toronto
The son of Honey and Barry Sherman will donate $52 million to build an NHL-sized hockey arena north of Toronto in honour of the murdered couple.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days
Ottawa police say a man died from his injuries following an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.
-
Pembroke cancels Canada Day fireworks as officials in Ottawa keep an eye on the smoke
Canadian Heritage is still planning to proceed with fireworks for the Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats, as smoky air continues to blanket Ottawa.
-
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
Barrie
-
Driver with 4 passengers and flat tire charged with being impaired on Hwy 35
Provincial police arrested a young man accused of impaired driving with several passengers onboard and a flat tire in Kawartha Lakes on Friday.
-
Student struck and killed on Highway 400 identified
The man struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 400 Tuesday has been identified.
-
Counterfeit $100 bill used at Barrie convenience store
Police in Barrie urge business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money over the coming days.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo standing in solidarity after stabbing spree sends three to hospital
The mood on the University of Waterloo (UW) campus was sombre but united, the day after a stabbing spree in a gender studies classroom sent two students and a professor to hospital.
-
Jury finds Juan Mendoza guilty of impaired driving causing death
A jury in Kitchener has found Juan Mendoza guilty on all six charges including dangerous operation causing death and impaired driving causing death, after a double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener in 2019.
-
Air quality statement in effect for Waterloo Region
A special air quality statement was issued for Waterloo Region on Friday due to smoke from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario.
London
-
London men alleged to have communicated with undercover officer to obtain sexual services
According to police, the men are alleged to have communicated with an undercover officer to obtain sexual services.
-
SIU called to investigate following break and enter
Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the area of Victoria Street north and Anglesea Street in Goderich to investigate a reported break-in.
-
Heat, humidity and smoke dominate long weekend forecast
The disruption in air quality continues in southern Ontario, including the London region as high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires continues into Friday.
Windsor
-
Traffic blitz underway at Tecumseh Road and Howard Avenue
Windsor police are conducting a traffic blitz at one of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
-
Pride flag stolen from hospital
A pride flag is once again flying at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus after officials said its previous flag was stolen.
-
What's up in Windsor for Canada Day?
Several events are taking place in the city to mark Canada's 156th birthday.
Montreal
-
What's open/closed in Montreal this Canada Day weekend
Canada will celebrate its 156th birthday on Saturday. Since the holiday falls on a weekend this year, some establishments will close on Monday, July 3, in addition to July 1.
-
Search dogs find evidence of human remains at site of Montreal's Old Royal Victoria Hospital
Cadaver dogs conducting a search on the grounds of the Old Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal have discovered evidence of human remains, according to a new report. A group of Indigenous elders alleges that the site contains unmarked graves of Indigenous children who died as a result of mind-control experiments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.
-
Actor Marc Messier among 10 Quebecers appointed to Order of Canada
Actor and screenwriter Marc Messier was one of 85 Canadians, including 10 Quebecers, appointed Friday to the Order of Canada, the country's highest civilian honour.
Atlantic
-
Want a more accurate number of Canada's homeless population? Try counting health data
A new method for counting homeless people is offering a clearer look at the magnitude of the social issue, with preliminary results indicating the country's homeless population could be three times higher than current estimates.
-
Houston continues fight with Feds over carbon tax, runs ad campaign
Nova Scotia’s Premier Tim Houston and the PC party is doubling down in the fight against the new federal carbon tax.
-
Moncton detox services suspended due to lack of nurses
A New Brunswick health authority says it’s temporarily suspending detox services in Moncton due to a shortage of nursing staff.
Winnipeg
-
Recommendations made following patient death at Winnipeg hospital
A report into a patient’s death in a Winnipeg hospital earlier this year found that a lack of space in the emergency department and patient flow challenges were factors in the incident.
-
Winnipeg Jets buying out final year of Blake Wheeler's contract
The Winnipeg Jets say the team will be buying out the final year of forward Blake Wheeler's contract.
-
'Police are supposed to protect us': Winnipeg family says police told them alleged break-in was just a mistake
A Winnipeg couple is raising concerns over how Winnipeg police responded to their calls for help, after they interrupted a person allegedly breaking into their home in the middle of the night while they slept.
Calgary
-
Unexploded bombs among dangers for nude trespassers, Calgary First Nation says
The Tsuut'ina First Nation says too many people are crossing onto its land to sunbathe in the nude and it wants them to know they're not just violating their privacy – they could be risking their lives.
-
Woman's body found in northwest Calgary, homicide investigators on scene
Calgary police are at a scene near Foothills Medical Centre for a homicide investigation.
-
Southern Alberta county declares agricultural disaster
Foothills County, Alta., says "unseasonably hot and dry conditions" over the past two months have pushed area farmers to the breaking point.
Edmonton
-
A failed sewer installation has left this Alberta village millions of dollars in debt
The summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach on Pigeon Lake is facing a bill for millions of dollars as a result of a failed attempt to install a sewage system in the community.
-
Excavator that damaged east Edmonton overpass to be removed Friday
The excavator that got stuck under a bridge in east Edmonton is scheduled to be removed on Friday.
-
Not criminal, police rule northeast Edmonton death and vehicle fire
Police say a death and vehicle fire in northeast Edmonton on Sunday was not criminal.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen found 'alive and well' in Golden Ears Provincial Park after missing for more than 50 hours
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue confirmed late Thursday evening that missing 16-year-old Esther Wang had been found 'alive and well' after more than two days.
-
B.C. doctors say lack of transplant surgeons means donated kidneys are sent elsewhere
In British Columbia, only four surgeons do all the kidney transplants at two Vancouver hospitals. Kidneys that can't be used are getting shipped to other provinces.
-
B.C. must urgently change forest strategies or face more wildfire disasters: report
British Columbia's independent forests watchdog is calling for the provincial government to make critical changes to how it manages forests to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Politics
-
Heritage minister 'surprised' by Google news ban; ambassador says U.S. won't intervene
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he was surprised by Google's announcement that it will cease hosting Canadian news, while the U.S. ambassador says the White House won't intervene, despite concerns from some American lawmakers.
-
No need for 'double punishment' in mandatory sentence case, Supreme Court rules
Canada's top court says a woman who was barred from driving for almost two years while awaiting sentencing would face a kind of double punishment if she were now handed an additional, mandatory one-year prohibition.
-
Fewer businesses bracing for a recession, but inflation expectations remain pessimistic: Bank of Canada
Fewer consumers and businesses are expecting a recession compared to last quarter, according to two surveys released by the Bank of Canada on Friday.
Health
-
'Kindness' meditation can help activate positive memories for people with depression, new study finds
A new peer-reviewed study has found that a daily guided kindness meditation practice can help people who have struggled with depression to activate their autobiographical memories, resulting in feelings of kindness for themselves and others.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
-
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after speaking with their doctor, CDC says
Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans
Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.
-
Google DeepMind calls for 'responsible' approach to AI amid 'eureka moment'
The chief business officer at Google's artificial intelligence research lab says the world is having a "eureka moment" around artificial intelligence, but we have to be responsible with the technology.
-
Executives urge Europe to rethink its world-leading AI rules
More than 150 company executives are urging the European Union to rethink the world's most comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence. They say upcoming regulations will make it harder for companies to compete with rivals overseas, especially when it comes to the technology behind systems like ChatGPT.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
The retro newness of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is an attempt to recapture the magic, and it does deliver a hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills, but like the de-aged Harrison Ford in the film's opening 20 minutes, it doesn’t exactly feel like the real thing.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
-
Prosecutor says Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is 'a sexual bully' who preys on men
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey gets a thrill by preying on other men, a prosecutor told jurors during his sexual assault trial Friday in a London courtroom.
Business
-
Fewer businesses bracing for a recession, but inflation expectations remain pessimistic: Bank of Canada
Fewer consumers and businesses are expecting a recession compared to last quarter, according to two surveys released by the Bank of Canada on Friday.
-
Canadian economy steady in April as real GDP remains unchanged, StatCan reports
Statistics Canada says the Canadian economy remained essentially unchanged in April, following a slight uptick in March. The federal agency's advance estimate suggests real gross domestic product grew 0.4 per cent in May, led by the manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors.
-
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light didn't support her during backlash
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says she felt abandoned by Bud Light after facing "more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined" over her partnership with the beer giant.
Lifestyle
-
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
-
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
-
'I became my first patient': Burn survivor pioneers scar camouflage technique
Basma Hameed has launched a professional beauty brand after suffering third degree burns as a child.
Sports
-
Winnipeg Jets buying out final year of Blake Wheeler's contract
The Winnipeg Jets say the team will be buying out the final year of forward Blake Wheeler's contract.
-
Venus Williams will begin her 24th Wimbledon appearance against Elina Svitolina
Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will begin her 24th appearance at the tournament against 2019 semifinalist Elina Svitolina, while Friday's draw put two-time titlist Andy Murray up against wild-card entry Ryan Peniston in an all-British first-round matchup.
-
Unbeaten Alouettes look to build on momentum against formidable Blue Bombers
The undefeated Montreal Alouettes will possibly look to employ a next-man-up mentality Saturday.
Autos
-
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.