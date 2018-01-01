It’s been a bone-chilling few days for many Canadians as Arctic air continues to deliver bitter cold temperatures across much of the country.

But that didn’t stop Canadians from heading outside to make the most of the icy weather: a few who braved the cold created spectacular winter scenes that highlight the beauty of Canada’s current cold snap.

Near Fort Frances, Ont., temperatures dipped to -32 C on Dec. 27. The cold didn’t stop Kerrilyn Esselink of the Manitou Weather Station Fishing Lodge from heading outside to throw a mug full of water over her head.

In a video posted to Instagram, Esselink can be seen standing in front of the setting sun. The water froze instantly in an icicle-like formation as it was carried by the wind.

Meanwhile in Edmonton, artist Jay Bigam made his first attempt at “ice bubbles” – a spectacle caused by blowing soap bubbles outside during frigid temperatures.

Chris Ratzlaff, member of Prairie Storm Chasers, created a similar sight using warm water, corn syrup, dish soap, and sugar. 

In Thompson, Man., Jo Triall went outside with a bowl of noodles and a fork. After 40 minutes, the noodles froze with the fork suspended in mid-air.

 

 

Others ventured outside to revel in the beauty of a Canadian winter. Icy temperatures froze parts of Niagara Falls at the end of 2017, creating a gorgeous frosty backdrop for its visitors. 

Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Visitors take photographs at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ont., as cold weather gripped much of the province on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Aaron Lynett)

Between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Environment Canada identified record-breaking cold temperatures in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec.

Meanwhile, extreme cold warnings remain in effect for parts of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick on Monday. 