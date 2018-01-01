

Daksha Rangan, CTVNews.ca





It’s been a bone-chilling few days for many Canadians as Arctic air continues to deliver bitter cold temperatures across much of the country.

But that didn’t stop Canadians from heading outside to make the most of the icy weather: a few who braved the cold created spectacular winter scenes that highlight the beauty of Canada’s current cold snap.

Near Fort Frances, Ont., temperatures dipped to -32 C on Dec. 27. The cold didn’t stop Kerrilyn Esselink of the Manitou Weather Station Fishing Lodge from heading outside to throw a mug full of water over her head.

In a video posted to Instagram, Esselink can be seen standing in front of the setting sun. The water froze instantly in an icicle-like formation as it was carried by the wind.

Meanwhile in Edmonton, artist Jay Bigam made his first attempt at “ice bubbles” – a spectacle caused by blowing soap bubbles outside during frigid temperatures.

Chris Ratzlaff, member of Prairie Storm Chasers, created a similar sight using warm water, corn syrup, dish soap, and sugar.

What would #BubbleMadness be without a more produced video? (that'll never go as viral as the vid captured with the smartphone ��)@PrairieChasers #abwx



My frozen bubble recipe

- 200ml warm water

- 35ml corn syrup

- 35ml dish soap

- 2tbs sugar pic.twitter.com/XtnIEkJdwI — Chris Ratzlaff (@ratzlaff) December 29, 2017

In Thompson, Man., Jo Triall went outside with a bowl of noodles and a fork. After 40 minutes, the noodles froze with the fork suspended in mid-air.

A post shared by Jo Traill (@jotraill) on Dec 30, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

Others ventured outside to revel in the beauty of a Canadian winter. Icy temperatures froze parts of Niagara Falls at the end of 2017, creating a gorgeous frosty backdrop for its visitors.

Visitors take photographs at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ont., as cold weather gripped much of the province on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Aaron Lynett)

Between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Environment Canada identified record-breaking cold temperatures in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec.

Meanwhile, extreme cold warnings remain in effect for parts of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick on Monday.