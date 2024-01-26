From Ford Explorers to blinds, here's what was recalled in Canada this week

Ford issued a recall for about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles and Health Canada recalled nearly 2,000 blinds in the country this week.

Ford Explorers

About 93,000 of the SUVs — from the 2011 to 2019 model years — were recalled because their A-pillar trim clips were not attached properly due to "improper assembly or repair."

As a result, these trim pieces may detach while driving, creating a hazard for other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash.

Read more about the recall here.

Blinds

Health Canada is recalling window coverings made by four different companies over the same issue.

The companies sold blinds that may pose a strangulation hazard, the agency said in a series of recall notices issued Monday and Tuesday. One of the products made by the impacted companies may also present an additional choking hazard.

Read more about the recall here.

Ceiling fans

In a joint recall issued by Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Visual Comfort & Co., Maverick Coastal 60-Inch outdoor ceiling fans were recalled Thursday.

Visual Comfort & Co. said more than 200 units of the fans were sold in Canada and about 6,400 were sold south of the border. The fan blades can crack and snap off, possibly injuring someone.

The company added it received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Contact the company for free replacement blades.

Battery packs

Although they aren't being recalled, Health Canada is warning about FirstPower brand battery replacement packs that work with certain Dyson vacuums.

The health agency said the batteries were sold in two batches between January and April 2022 on Amazon.ca and can overheat, thus posing a fire, burn risk or both.

More than 1,700 of the batteries were sold in Canada. Health Canada said the FirstPower battery packs are not a Dyson or Dyson authorized product.

The health agency added people should stop using the batteries immediately. For instructions on how to safely transport and dispose of lithium-ion batteries, check with your local government.

More blinds

Health Canada has also recalled several custom corded window coverings made by Vénitiennes 83 Inc. because they do not meet safety standards.

The health agency said children can easily become entangled in the cord and choke.

Fewer than 5,000 units of the blinds were sold in Canada since 2019.

The company added it received no reports of injuries or incidents in the country and people affected by the recall should contact it for replacement parts.

With files from CTVNews.ca Journalists Noushin Ziafati and Natasha O'Neill