TORONTO -- Western Canada and much of Yukon and the Northwest Territories continue to deal with bone-chilling Arctic cold which is not expected to relent for the next couple days.

Some wind chill values will be as low as – 50 C, as a collection of cold dry air from the northeastern part of Eurasia – known as a Siberian High – has moved south and lingered over Canada.

Extreme cold is hitting much of B.C. along with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected for places such as Metro Vancouver, the southern Gulf Island and Vancouver Island, according to Environment Canada.

Strong wind gusts have also prompted the weather service to issue wind warnings for Surrey, Langley, Delta and Richmond. The wind is so strong in fact, that Chilliwack city officials told CTV News Vancouver gusts were undoing the work of snowplows.

By Thursday, two or three more snowfalls and sub-zero temperatures are expected in parts of the province. Relief and warmer temperatures should arrive by the weekend, according to the weather agency.

In Alberta, new records were set for peak electricity use from people trying to warm up from the extreme cold snap. Extreme cold warnings issued by Environment Canada for the entire province continued Wednesday.

Most of Saskatchewan is also facing extreme cold warnings including Regina where wind chill values make it feel like -40 to -45 C due to a cold, Arctic air.

Meanwhile, northern and southwestern parts of Manitoba are facing extreme cold warnings, with Environment Canada warning that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

