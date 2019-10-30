TORONTO – A frightful weather forecast has seen Halloween postponed across Quebec as torrential rain and fierce winds were predicted for large parts of Canada.

As youngsters don their spookiest costumes to go trick-or-treating they could be in for a wet and wild Halloween.

It’s expected to be a soggy Halloween across the Greater Toronto Area, with forecasters calling for a possibility of snow in areas north of the provincial capital.

Environment Canada issued a weather warning Wednesday, alerting trick or treaters in Toronto of “potentially significant rainfall today through Friday morning.”

Ontario

The agency predicts rainfall of 30 to 50 mm with the heaviest rain in Toronto Thursday afternoon. Strong northwesterly to westerly wind gusts of 70 km/h are possible Halloween night, Environment Canada wrote.

"There will be no treats from Mother Nature this Halloween," CTV News Toronto weather specialist Anwar Knight said.

"It's going to be wet with periods of rain and breezy with a temperature hovering around seven degrees.

“The worst of the weather will come after trick-or-treating, on Thursday night into Friday morning. For those who haunt their houses with decorations, plan to take them down Thursday night because of the strong winds."

Elsewhere in Ontario, very similar conditions are expected in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Waterloo-Wellington.

London, Ont., can expect the heaviest rain to drive south of the city by Halloween afternoon with a potential dry window for trick-or-treaters when the rain will ease off to a light drizzle.

Forecasts indicate a window between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. before the rain fills back in close to 8 p.m. and becomes heavier close to 10 p.m.

In the nation’s capital, there were even calls to delay Halloween by one night due to another weather alert from Environment Canada predicting heavy rain for Ottawa.

Ottawa Special Events, an audio visual company, tweeted “while we have no real sway of any kind, we think the @ottawacity should put out a statement delaying Halloween by one day.”

When asked by CTV's Christina Succi if he supported the idea, Mayor Jim Watson said "no."

Quebec

The outlook in Quebec was similarly scary.

Environment Canada issued an alert for the Montreal-Laval region, warning of heavy rains and strong winds Thursday and Friday due to a low-pressure system coming in from the Great Lakes.

Forty to fifty millimetres of rain are expected for Montreal. Those conditions could bring on flash flooding and ponding on roads, Environment Canada warns.

The record rain for Halloween there was in 2013, when 22.4 millimetres of rain fell in the region.

Seven municipalities in Quebec, including Montreal, are postponing Halloween until Friday to avoid the rain.

The city of Sainte-Julie, which has a population of around 30,000, started the trend Wednesday morning by asking residents to delay Halloween activities by a day after fierce winds and 40 mm of rain was forecast.

Several more northerly parts of Quebec, including Rouyn-Noranda, Abitibi-Temiscamingue and Val-d'Or, can expect up to 15 centimetres of snow.

Maritimes

In the east, Maritimers were warned to expect strong winds and soaking rain on Thursday and Friday too.

The highest rainfall amounts were predicted for New Brunswick with amounts in excess of 50 mm likely, according to CTV News Atlantic.

The predicted deluge prompted a small community in southeastern New Brunswick to bring their Halloween celebrations indoors. In the village of Petitcodiac, a local business owner has offered her dance studio as a dry refuge for trick-or-treaters.

Prince Edward Island and areas of northern and western Nova Scotia could also experience downpours.

The best trick-or-treating conditions look to be near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia and into the east of the province, including Cape Breton, where it will be cloudy with a chance of showers or drizzle.

Vancouver

In the west, trick-or-treaters could be in for a frigid fright as temperatures were expected to plummet on Halloween night.

Environment Canada has forecast a high of 10 C during the day Thursday but dip to a low of 1 C at night.

Edmonton

Edmonton will be even chiller, with forecasters predicting gusts of near 50 km/h this afternoon.

By 6 p.m., trick-or-treating time, temperatures will be around three of four degrees Celsius, dropping to freezing by nine or 10 p.m.

Regina

The weather won’t be too frightening on the Prairies, with cool weather hovering around two or three degrees at the time most trick-or-treaters will be out, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Safety

Meanwhile, motorists are urged to turn on their headlights and keep an eye out for little trick-or-treaters.

"A flashlight, or some reflective tape should be included so trick-or-treaters can be seen," Knight added.

"Kids may be wearing extra gear to keep dry, and will be excited and won’t be looking out for cars, so it’s important they remain visible."

--- With files from CTV News’ Sean Davidson, Basem Boshra, Kalin Mitchell, Melanie Borrelli, Josh Pringle, Alyse Kotyk, Julie Atchison, Josh Classen, Warren Dean and Kendra Mangione

There will be many little monsters out on our streets tomorrow in search of candy. Please slow down and drive carefully. #Halloween pic.twitter.com/RkJGyOm28R — John Tory (@JohnTory) October 30, 2019