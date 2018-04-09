

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A friend of Kristin Johnston's is due to take the stand again today after testifying that the Montreal-born yoga instructor said she had ended her relationship with Nicholas Butcher, just hours before he allegedly killed her.

Lisa Abramowicz told the second-degree murder trial of 35-year-old Butcher on Friday that Johnston seemed relieved by the decision and that she had felt trapped.

The Crown alleges that on March 26, 2016, the law school graduate killed Johnston and then tried to kill himself at her Halifax-area home hours after she broke up with him.

Abramowicz told the 14-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury she met up with Johnston at a Halifax bar the night before her death and she talked about ending her relationship with Butcher.

She said the two later saw Butcher in a surprise encounter, at which time she said Johnston claimed to have broken up with him.

Butcher has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Prosecutor Tanya Carter has said the medical examiner will testify that Johnston had 10 wounds on her neck, and that her death was caused by sharp force.