French protesters call for extradition of retired priest to Canada

Elder Piita Irniq, centre, holds up an image of Johannes Rivoire, who is wanted in Canada for abusing children in Nunavut but now resides in France, in Ottawa, July 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Elder Piita Irniq, centre, holds up an image of Johannes Rivoire, who is wanted in Canada for abusing children in Nunavut but now resides in France, in Ottawa, July 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social