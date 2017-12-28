Freezing rain, snow and extreme cold expected for much of B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 7:23PM EST
VANCOUVER -- A freezing rain warning is in effect for B.C.'s Fraser Valley as a winter storm continues to batter southern parts of the province.
Environment Canada says freezing rain began in Abbotsford Wednesday night and is expected to fall in neighbouring areas into Thursday evening.
Portions of the Fraser Valley could be coated in a layer of ice by Friday, possibly resulting dangerous road conditions and downed trees branches.
Up to 20 centimetres of snow is also expected to fall in areas along the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, with conditions tapering off by Friday.
A snowfall warning is in effect across the southern portion of the province from the South Coast to Yoho National Park.
Environment Canada also issued an extreme cold weather alert for northern parts of the province including the Peace River region, North Coast, Dease Lake, Watson Lake and the South Klondike Highway where temperatures will drop to as low as minus 45 C with the wind chill.
