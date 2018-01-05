Freezing rain forecast across B.C.
Ice coats tree branches as Christie Dornian, left, takes photographs while walking with her husband Mark Dornian in Chilliwack, B.C., on Monday January 1, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 6:57PM EST
VANCOUVER - Freezing rain spreading across numerous parts of B.C. is expected to cause dangerous driving conditions ahead of the weekend.
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for the regions of Howe Sound, Whistler, Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Peace, Fort Nelson, the Kootenays and several other locations.
The forecast says conditions are expected to improve by Saturday, although the rain may transition into flurries in some areas.
The Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advisories for a number of highways and warns drivers to prepare for changing conditions and plan alternative routes.
Roads and highways are expected to become icy and slippery, and Environment Canada warns drivers to slow down and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.
The agency says drivers should consider postponing non-essential travel until after conditions improve.
