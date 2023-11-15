Freeland touts need for grocery competition after Loblaw, Metro post higher profits
More competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with higher food prices, said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, after two of the country's largest grocers reported higher sales and profits in the most recent quarter.
Speaking at a press conference in Mascouche, Que., Freeland said major changes need to be made to Canadian competition law in order to help stabilize food prices.
"We need to bring more competition into the Canadian economy, particularly in the grocery sector," she said.
"We are prepared to use every tool in our toolbox, including tax policy, to make sure that prices stabilize."
Freeland's comments Wednesday came on the heels of financial results from Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Metro Inc.
Loblaw reported a profit for the third quarter of $621 million, up from $556 million during the same quarter last year. Revenues for the quarter rose to $18.27 billion, up from $17.39 billion.
Meanwhile, Metro saw profit for its fourth quarter rise to $222.2 million, up from $168.7 million a year earlier, while sales were $5.07 billion, up from $4.43 billion last year.
As Canadians increasingly look to save on food costs, Loblaw and Metro said they've been converting stores to discount banners and are seeing higher sales growth in private-label brands.
"Our Maxi and No Frills stores led the way, generating double-digit growth again this quarter," chairman Galen Weston said on a conference call with analysts. The company has plans for more new and converted discount stores next year, he said.
The price of groceries has been one of the sharpest thorns in Canadians' sides amid a broader swell of inflation that peaked last summer.
Inflation has since eased under the weight of interest rate increases from the Bank of Canada, but many Canadians are still grappling with an overall higher cost of living, including rent, mortgage payments and grocery bills.
On Tuesday, Statistics Canada said nearly seven million Canadians struggled with hunger last year. The proportion of families in Canada that reported experiencing food insecurity within the previous 12 months rose 16 per cent between 2021 and 2022.
This fall, the federal government called upon the major grocers to take steps to stabilize food prices and, last month, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced that Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco had presented their plans, which included discounts and price freezes.
However, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has questioned whether the Liberal government's pressure on grocers will amount to any real change for consumers.
"This is more political theatre," he told reporters in September, referring to Champagne's first meeting with the CEOs of major grocery chains.
In an interview about Loblaw's financial results, retail analyst Bruce Winder said consumer trust in the major grocers is at an "all-time low."
The industry is also nearing the completion of a grocery code of conduct meant to provide guidelines for fair dealings between retailers and suppliers.
While grocers have been pointing to large cost increases from major food suppliers as a key factor in rising prices, they have also been criticized over some of the fees they charge to suppliers, which say they have their own rising costs to contend with. Scrutiny of these fees in 2020 helped kickstart work on the grocery code.
Loblaw recently criticized the code, claiming it could add inflationary pressure to grocery prices to the tune of $1 billion in its current form. Members of the steering committee tasked with overseeing the creation of the code disputed Loblaw's claim, and urged the grocer to give the voluntary code a chance.
Both Loblaw and Walmart Canada have expressed concern about the code, noted Winder, while the other major grocers are on board.
"It'll be interesting just to see how that plays out," he said, adding that if the code fails to get traction, there could be pressure on government to step in with regulation.
In a report released in June, the Competition Bureau said more competition in the grocery sector is "a key part of the answer" to keeping food prices down.
"Canada needs solutions to help bring grocery prices in check," the watchdog said in its report.
The bureau also noted its inability to compel information from the grocery sector for its report limited its access to some details.
In September, the federal government introduced legislation that aims to strengthen the Competition Bureau, including giving it the power to compel information from companies as part of its market studies, as well as to block collaborations that are detrimental to competition and choice.
"Changes to competition law in Canada are really significant," Freeland said on Wednesday.
"The changes we are proposing are historic and they're going to make a big difference."
--
With files from Brett Bundale, Hina Alam, Mia Rabson and Nojoud Al Mallees
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two more Canadians leave Gaza Strip, Freeland sidesteps Netanyahu rebuke of Trudeau
The situation in the Gaza Strip is "heartbreaking," Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop "the killing of women and children, of babies" in the besieged Palestinian territory.
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
Freeland touts need for grocery competition after Loblaw, Metro post higher profits
More competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with higher food prices, said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, after two of the country's largest grocers reported higher sales and profits in the most recent quarter.
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time
Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Academy Awards for the second straight year and fourth time overall, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound
Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday where they claim Hamas militants operate.
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
Toronto
-
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
-
Workers' SIN, IDs likely taken in Toronto library hack, could end up on dark web: TPL
The Toronto Public Library says information on current and former employees has likely been taken in a cyberattack, including social insurance numbers and copies of government-issued identification.
-
Toronto taxi driver speaks out after suspect asked if he was Muslim and doused him with foreign substance
A Toronto taxi driver is speaking out after an unknown assailant asked if he was Muslim and then sprayed him with a foreign substance that caused a 'burning' sensation in his eyes.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman arrested on arson charges for Ottawa Hospital General Campus vandalism
The Ottawa Police have laid charges against a 33-year-old Ottawa woman in relation to gasoline being poured and alleged anti-Semitic messages in the Ottawa Hospital on Nov. 9.
-
OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans out as board chair through tie-vote card draw
The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Lyra Evans has been ousted from her position after a decision that came down to a card draw.
-
Police looking for suspect in South Keys sexual assault
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a sexual assault that occurred at a business near the SmartCentres Ottawa South mall in South Keys.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police investigating alleged stabbing near Barrie high school
A teenager was hospitalized after being allegedly stabbed near a high school in the south end of Barrie Wednesday afternoon.
-
Historic Barrie church closing after arson causes significant damage
A historic Barrie church is closing its doors after a fire that police say was intentionally set caused significant damage.
-
Axe and chainsaw-wielding man arrested after 10-hour police standoff in Midland
Police arrested an axe and chainsaw-wielding man after a more than 10-hour standoff in Midland.
Kitchener
-
Magic mushroom shop reopens one day after police shut it down
The FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police raided the magic mushroom dispensary and shut it down.
-
Proposed Brantford bylaw would crack down on copper and scrap metal thefts
The City of Brantford is proposing a bylaw change to address an increase of copper and scrap metal thefts in the community.
-
WRPS board approves $228 million budget for 2024
The Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) board has approved its 2024 budget. The budget still needs approval from regional council to be finalized.
London
-
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a south London, Ont. parking lot. The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road South near Viscount Road.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre
A two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'It’s the kind of surprise that has you questioning reality': London, Ont. man wins $25,000 a year for life
A retiree from London is looking forward to a “spontaneous lifestyle” — and possibly even getting a dog — after he won $25,000 a year for life during an October draw and opted for the lump sum payment.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Crown completes closing arguments in Veltman murder trial
The jury filed into the courtroom just before 10 a.m. with Justice Renee Pomerance reminding the members they, “Took a pledge to consider the case without emotion or sympathy and to consider all of the facts without prejudice or bias.”
-
Windsor man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of his wife
A Windsor man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife at a home in the Remington Park area.
-
Youth arrested for alleged gunpoint robbery in west Windsor
Windsor police have arrested a 17-year-old male after an alleged gunpoint robbery in west Windsor.
Montreal
-
Montreal budget 2024: Higher property taxes, more police funding
The City of Montreal unveiled its nearly $7 billion 2024 budget on Wednesday, once again raising property taxes by the biggest margin since 2011.
-
Calls for Montreal anti-racism commissioner to resign a form of 'intimidation,' Muslim groups say
A group representing Quebec's Muslim community is publicly defending Montreal's anti-racism commissioner and says calls for her to resign amount to 'intimidation.'
-
Karl Tremblay, singer of Cowboys Fringants, has died
Karl Tremblay, singer for the Quebec folk rock band Cowboys Fringants, has died at the age of 47. The band made the announcement Wednesday on their Facebook page
Atlantic
-
N.S. launches outpatient centre in Halifax
A new outpatient centre in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax, N.S., will provide dozens of dialysis stations and clinical spaces, according to the province.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a license
A Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John River
The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.
Winnipeg
-
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaves door open to exit in the near future
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson may step down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives sooner than expected.
-
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
-
Controversial school program fees averted for now in Seine River
Trustees in the Seine River School Division have voted against controversial cost savings that would charge parents for a kindergarten-age school program and bussing service midway through the school year.
Calgary
-
1 dead in Deerfoot Trail rollover
One person is dead following a rollover on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday afternoon.
-
What's in a name?: Alberta NDP members and former candidates pitch party rebrand
A group of Alberta NDP members and former candidates are lobbying the party to change its name.
-
Former Calgary church youth leader charged with 2011-13 sex assaults
A former Calgary church youth leader has been charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults against a seven-year-old.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 panel calls for more cabinet control in crises
A panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is calling for rule changes to ensure the premier and cabinet have the last word in future crises, with help from a new senior science officer.
-
First pension town hall hosted by NDP full of concerns, questions about potential CPP exit
The Alberta NDP says it is giving Albertans something the provincial government won't: an opportunity to have their questions and concerns about leaving the Canada Pension Plan heard in person.
-
Holloway out for weeks as Skinner, Oilers aim for 3rd-straight victory
Stuart Skinner will be in the net Wednesday as he and the Oilers look to grab a third-straight win, but they will have to do it without the help of speedy forward Dylan Holloway.
Vancouver
-
Former Canadian soldier's anti-vaccine protest close to 'mutiny,' prosecutor says
A former Canadian soldier who publicly defied the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was trying to undermine the federal government while in uniform, a military prosecutor argued Wednesday, describing the behaviour as "very close to the legal definition of mutiny."
-
B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest that left man with 'serious lacerations' from dog bites
An RCMP officer will not face criminal charges for an arrest last year that left a man with "serious lacerations to his face and forearm" from police dog bites, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
-
Kelowna man gets 60-day sentence for North Vancouver break-ins
A Kelowna man has been sentenced to 60 days in prison for a series of break-ins that happened in North Vancouver last year.
Politics
-
Gaza situation 'heartbreaking,' says Freeland when asked about Netanyahu's rebuke
The situation in the Gaza Strip is 'heartbreaking,' Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop 'the killing of women and children, of babies' in the besieged Palestinian territory.
-
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
-
Freeland touts need for grocery competition after Loblaw, Metro post higher profits
More competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with higher food prices, said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, after two of the country's largest grocers reported higher sales and profits in the most recent quarter.
Health
-
Men more physically active than women, risk factors can disadvantage certain groups: StatCan
A greater proportion of men get at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week compared to women, a new Statistics Canada report has found.
-
'Take immediate action': Canadian health organizations call on health ministers to suspend flavoured nicotine pouch sales
Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place for youth.
-
More women than men died in Canada during the first months of the COVID pandemic, StatCan finds
A new report from Statistics Canada has found that more women died of COVID-19 than men did during the earliest months of the pandemic, with much older non-immigrants particularly affected.
Sci-Tech
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Entertainment
-
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time
Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Academy Awards for the second straight year and fourth time overall, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.
-
Matt LeBlanc bids Matthew Perry goodbye 'with a heavy heart'
Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his friend Matthew Perry on Tuesday, writing, 'The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.'
-
Kevin Hart will receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy
Comedian Kevin Hart has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in American humour, capping a three-decade career that has seen him rise from the open mics of Philadelphia to become one of his generation's most successful performers.
Business
-
Freeland touts need for grocery competition after Loblaw, Metro post higher profits
More competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with higher food prices, said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, after two of the country's largest grocers reported higher sales and profits in the most recent quarter.
-
Expert recommends two-phase approach to reopen Nova Scotia's idled Donkin mine
The Nova Scotia government will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton.
-
Average home price in Canada rises to $656,625 as monthly sales slow: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold last month was up 0.9 per cent compared with October 2022 as the national average home price rose to $656,625 - up 1.8 per cent from a year ago.
Lifestyle
-
The 'world's skinniest hotel' can only fit one room per floor
A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.
-
UK experts recommend chickenpox shot for kids for the first time, decades after other countries
An expert scientific committee advising the British government recommended for the first time Tuesday that children should be immunized with the chickenpox vaccine -- decades after the shots were made widely available in other countries, including the U.S., Canada and Australia.
-
How a pair of Taylor Swift tickets are raking in the cash for a St. John's charity
A generous donation of Taylor Swift concert tickets and kindness from a total stranger are bringing in thousands of dollars for a charity in St. John's, N.L.
Sports
-
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
-
AC Milan fullback Florenzi under investigation in Italy for illegal betting, reports say
AC Milan fullback Alessandro Florenzi became the latest Italian player placed under investigation by Turin prosecutors looking into footballers using illegal websites to bet on games, according to Italian media reports Wednesday.
-
Gauthier, Shaw named Canada's opening ceremony flag-bearers at Parapan Am Games
Para cyclist Shelley Gautier and wheelchair tennis player Rob Shaw have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the Santiago Parapan Am Games.
Autos
-
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
Voting on a tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union that ended a six-week strike against the company appears too close to call after the latest tallies at several GM factories were announced Wednesday.
-
Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labour deal
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.
-
Stellantis offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Monday it is offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts as it works to cut costs amid the transition to electric vehicles and agreeing to a new United Auto Workers contract.