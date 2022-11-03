Freedom, politics, control and money: the many motivations of the 'Freedom Convoy'
Months before thousands of protesters rolled into Canada's capital with the "Freedom Convoy," gridlocking streets in protest of COVID-19 mandates, Canada Unity founder James Bauder had already staged a similar, but much smaller, protest in Ottawa.
Bauder's mini-convoy of fewer than 100 protesters, called the "Convoy for Freedom," arrived in October 2021 to flout public health rules in stores and restaurants and blockade streets in front of the prime minister and governor general's residences.
On Thursday, he told the commission investigating the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act that he delivered a "memorandum of understanding" to the Senate and the Governor General on that trip. His hope was that they would agree to work with his group to overthrow COVID-19 measures and ask the prime minister to step down for "committing treason and crimes against humanity."
"Had thousands vs. 100 shown up we would still be there and most likely the MOU would have gotten the much-needed pressure tactic we were seeking," Bauder wrote to supporters on his Facebook page in December.
Only a few weeks later, he was working with a loose group of organizers who had never met one another to bring a much larger crowd of protesters to Ottawa, Bauder told the public inquiry.
Overpowering the authority of the elected government was just one of the disparate goals of the demonstrators, the inquiry has heard during a week of testimony from convoy organizers.
They have said that some of the participants wanted to be heard, while others were looking for a larger platform, and others still wanted to get their hands on the millions of dollars donated to support the cause.
The Public Order Emergency Commission is tasked with examining the Liberal government's unprecedented decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to help clear protesters who were using vehicles to block the streets around Parliament Hill last winter.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a public order emergency on Feb. 14, more than two weeks after protesters entrenched themselves in downtown Ottawa.
"Protesters have varying ideological grievances with demands ranging from an end to all public health restrictions to overthrow the elected government," the government cited as one of the justifications for invoking the act.
Bauder's memorandum, which he withdrew on Feb. 8, garnered about 400,000 signatures of support from the public, he testified. Bauder has been charged with mischief to obstruct property, disobeying a lawful court order and obstructing a peace officer in relation to the protest.
He was emotional during his testimony, breaking down in tears several times along with some of his supporters in the gallery.
Brendan Miller, a lawyer who represents some of the convoy organizers at the hearings, said Canada Unity has never called for any form of violence and never called to violently throw overthrow the government of Canada.
Several of the other organizers have testified that they did not ascribe to Bauder's memorandum, though at least one organizer signed it.
It wasn't the only example where convoy organizers were unaligned in their motives.
Another of the protest's spokespeople, Benjamin Dichter, told the commission earlier Thursday that even the lawyer representing a core group of organizers appeared to have his own agenda.
"There were many different groups, right? It wasn't just one group, and every different group had their own idea," he said, though he added that they all agreed on ending COVID-19 mandates.
He told the commission be believed the lawyer, Keith Wilson, may have had political motivations, though he didn't have any details.
"We were all converging on the idea of ArriveCan and the mandates, but he seemed to be representing another group that wanted to go in a different direction," Dichter said.
On Wednesday, Wilson, who represents Tamara Lich and other convoy organizers, testified that when he arrived in Ottawa during the protest it became clear to him several groups were jockeying for influence.
"What I observed and believed to be true is that some were trying to take control, because they saw the organic flat hierarchy, largely, of the convoy and wanted to make it more successful and felt they had the organizational capability to do that," Wilson told the commission.
"Other groups seemed to want to reshape the Freedom Convoy into their own event, branded theirs, and I got the distinct impression from some other that they were trying to get their hands on what, at that point, was $10 million in donations."
Tamara Lich, who is perhaps the most recognizable of the organizers, told the inquiry late Thursday that she joined the "Freedom Convoy" after failing to get a response from members of Parliament she emailed about ending COVID-19 restrictions.
"I was growing increasingly alarmed with the mandates and the harm that I was seeing the mandates inflict on Canadians," she said.
"I never, in a million years saw this coming and never had an agenda. I literally just wanted to help some truckers drive across Canada and stand in front of Parliament with some signs, that was literally what I had envisioned."
More organizers and protest participants are expected to testify, including Jeremy MacKenzie, the founder of the online group known as "Diagolon."
MacKenzie, who will appear virtually before the commission from jail where he is being held on unrelated charges, petitioned for a ban on the publication of his evidence on the grounds that his testimony could adversely affect on his defence against those criminal charges.
The petition was opposed by several other participants in the public inquiry, as well as a consortium of media outlets that includes The Canadian Press.
Commissioner Paul Rouleau has dismissed the petition and MacKenzie has been summoned to appear Friday. The commission is set to hold public hearings in Ottawa until Nov. 25.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana
Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.
Most funds raised for 'Freedom Convoy' protest were returned or confiscated
An investigation has found that most of the $25 million raised by the 'Freedom Convoy' was either returned to donors, or ended up in an escrow account awaiting the results of a civil lawsuit.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities.
Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination
A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.
Former CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme among luminaries invested into Order of Canada
Former CTV national news anchor Lisa LaFlamme is among the luminaries invested into the Order of Canada.
Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers - a hidden vault guards it all
The ordinary brown brick building, tucked within a nondescript block on a street in Delaware, would probably not garner much attention if it weren't for the razor wire and armed guards outside -- hints that something important lay inside, possibly even precious.
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
Ontario landlord claims he’s owed $76,000 in rent by a Canadian border guard
An Ontario landlord is throwing up his hands in frustration after trying to evict a tenant when he claimed he was owed $12,000 in rent in a lakefront property — only to have that figure skyrocket to more than $76,000 by the time proceedings to evict him were over.
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
These schools will close for Ontario's education worker walkout on Friday
Here's where the major boards across the Greater Toronto Area currently stand as 55,000 education workers prepare to walk off the job on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
Here are the plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards as CUPE begins strike action on Friday
Eight school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will close schools and shift to online learning on Friday as education workers begin job action.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Barrie
-
Man, teen charged after shooting, armed kidnapping led police to Barrie address
Police charged a man and a teenager following an armed kidnapping and shooting in Vaughan that led officers to an address in Barrie.
-
Local boards confirm what schools will close Friday for education workers' walkout
Local school boards across the region confirm they will close schools on Friday amid a planned walk-out by CUPE members, which OPSEU members will now join in solidarity.
-
CTV reporter captures bragging rights moment on camera
We've all had a good chuckle at news reporter bloopers, but on Thursday, one Barrie videographer captured a moment on camera that he will likely keep for bragging rights.
Kitchener
-
These Waterloo region schools are set to close Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers are set to walk off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that will make a strike illegal.
-
WRPS investigating assault at Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo regional police have released photos of an individual they are looking to identify following an assault at a Kitchener business.
-
Region of Waterloo looking to open multiple sanctioned encampments
The Region of Waterloo says it’s looking to open multiple outdoor shelters, also referred to as sanctioned encampments, across the region.
London
-
London school boards set to close Friday, move to online learning in response to CUPE strike
As the Ontario government plans to pass anti-strike legislation, CUPE members are preparing to walk off the job on Friday.
-
Multi-vehicle crash at London grocery store parking lot
Emergency crews were on scene of a multi-vehicle collision at a London grocery store parking lot Thursday evening.
-
Man seriously injured following interaction with London police, SIU to investigate
A London man sustained a serious injury after being apprehended by a police dog Thursday morning, the interaction is now under investigation by Ontario’s Investigation Unit (SIU).
Windsor
-
Photo released of downtown Windsor bank robbery suspect
Windsor police are seeking the identity of a woman who allegedly robbed a downtown bank by walking in and demanding money from a teller.
-
Here's what parents in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent need to know ahead of education worker strike
Education support workers in Ontario will move forward with a strike Friday — here’s how the local school boards will be impacted.
-
New numbers released by local realtor association good for some, not for others
Homes are selling but not like they used to, according to numbers released by the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
Montreal
-
Health officials urging Quebecers to stay home when sick, wear a mask
Quebec public health officials are recommending people reintroduce face masks into their routines when they are feeling unwell, as respiratory viruses — COVID-19 and others — are circulating in the community.
-
CLIMATE FEATURE
CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy: hydroelectric project to replace diesel
For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Now, for the first time in the region, construction is underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it's completed, it will replace diesel at the community's primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.
-
Man accused of hurling racial slurs at couple, assaulting CTV reporter facing charges
Criminal charges have been laid against a LaSalle man accused of hurling racial slurs against a couple and assaulting a CTV News reporter who later reported on the incident.
Atlantic
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
-
Striking school workers rally outside N.S. legislature as negotiations set to resume
About 350 striking workers from the South Shore and Annapolis Valley regional centres for education held a rally outside the Nova Scotia legislature Thursday.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
Winnipeg
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
-
Manitoba sees increase in COVID-19 cases, another 11 deaths
The number of weekly COVID-19 cases in Manitoba has increased, with another 11 deaths reported.
-
Manitoba makes largest individual seizure of contraband cigarettes
Manitoba’s Special Investigation Unit has made a significant seizure of contraband cigarettes in the province.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.
-
Eugenie Bouchard cancels National Bank Challenger appearance due to illness
Eugenie Bouchard withdrew from the upcoming Calgary National Bank Challenger tournament Thursday due to illness.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Edmonton
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
-
Skinner gets the start as Oilers try to extend winning streak against red-hot Devils
One way or another, a winning streak will end at Rogers Place Thursday night as two of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL meet in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
B.C. RCMP officer charged in connection with 2021 shooting
An RCMP officer working in B.C.'s Fraser Valley is facing criminal charges in connection with a 2021 shooting that left a suspect seriously injured.
-
Charges laid against man suspected of vandalizing 19 cars in North Delta, police say
A man suspected of vandalizing 19 cars in North Delta last week has been arrested, police say.
-
Latest B.C. homeless count shows downward trend
New data released by the province Thursday suggests the number of British Columbians experiencing homelessness declined by 200 in the same year the pandemic began.
Politics
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
-
Most funds raised for 'Freedom Convoy' protest were returned or confiscated
An investigation has found that most of the $25 million raised by the 'Freedom Convoy' was either returned to donors, or ended up in an escrow account awaiting the results of a civil lawsuit.
-
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities.
Health
-
Independent lab finds 'troubling' levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory.
-
Updated Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster authorized by Health Canada
Health Canada has authorized an updated version of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.
-
Ontario hospitals asked to admit patients 14 and older to adult ICUs
Intensive care patients 14 and older can now be admitted to adult ICU beds in Ontario hospitals to help create capacity at children's hospitals seeing a surge in pediatric patients.
Sci-Tech
-
Ukraine trusts Musk's Starlink but looking for other providers too
Ukraine trusts Elon Musk to continue providing internet access through his SpaceX rocket company's Starlink satellite system despite a wobble last month, but is also seeking additional providers, one of its deputy prime ministers said on Thursday.
-
Meet this giant fish that is helping to save the rainforest
Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out.
-
Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE
An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday.
Entertainment
-
Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana
Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.
-
Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers - a hidden vault guards it all
The ordinary brown brick building, tucked within a nondescript block on a street in Delaware, would probably not garner much attention if it weren't for the razor wire and armed guards outside -- hints that something important lay inside, possibly even precious.
-
Transgender soul pioneer Jackie Shane subject of Heritage Minute
Groundbreaking transgender soul singer Jackie Shane is the focus of a new Heritage Minute.
Business
-
Employers concerned about worker burnout, retention amid tight job market: survey
A new survey says Canadian employers are concerned about employee burnout and high turnover amid the ongoing labour shortage.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Canadians feeling worse than ever about their personal finances: Nanos poll
Consumer confidence continues to plummet with nearly half of Canadians (47%) reporting that their personal finances are worse off compared to a year ago, according to weekly polling by Nanos Research for Bloomberg.
-
Twitter's blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?
Twitter's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, wants to turn the blue check verification system on Twitter into a revenue source for the company he paid $44 billion to purchase.
Lifestyle
-
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
-
Going to win US$1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
U.S. Powerball lottery players have a chance Wednesday night, to win an estimated US$1.2 billion jackpot, the second-largest pool in its 30-year history.
-
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
Sports
-
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets each to donate US$500K to anti-hate organizations; NBA star takes 'responsibility' for negative impact of tweets
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday that they will both donate US$500,000 towards anti-hate organizations after the point guard tweeted a documentary deemed to be antisemitic last week.
-
Vancouver, BC Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup
The CFL has announced that the BC Lions will host the 2024 Grey Cup at BC Place in Vancouver.
-
Cristian Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
Cristian Javier and Houston's bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each.
Autos
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Uber revenue jumps 72 per cent on strong demand for rides
Uber on Tuesday reported US$8.3 billion in revenue for the three months ending in September, a 72% increase from the prior year, fuelled by strong demand for rides and meal deliveries even as inflation and recession fears weigh on consumers.