'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial delves into social media from protest
The criminal trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is expected to resume today with a deep dive into a mountain of social media evidence police amassed during the protest.
Lich and Barber are facing charges related to their role in organizing the protest against COVID-19 health restrictions last year that blockaded city streets for weeks with big-rig trucks and encampments.
The Crown is expected to call Ottawa police Sgt. Joanne Pilotte, who collected social media videos throughout the weeks of protest from organizers, demonstrators and local residents.
The court also expects to hear more testimony from Const. Isabelle Cyr, who served as a liaison between police and protesters during the Freedom Convoy.
She told the court Wednesday she was overwhelmed by the volume of information that was coming into their office about the convoy before it arrived, but they were still taken by surprise about how many protesters arrived and how long they stayed.
The trial is expected to continue for two more weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2023.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
