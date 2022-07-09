'Freedom Convoy' organizers discussed playing 'race card' with Metis heritage
'Freedom Convoy' organizers discussed playing 'race card' with Metis heritage
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" discussed using their ties to Métis identity to play the "race card" as part of an overall strategy to control their public image and garner sympathy for their cause, text messages suggest.
The messages between Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, obtained by Ottawa police and entered as evidence by the Crown in Lich's bail hearing this week, indicate how acutely aware the organizers were of the optics of the protest.
The convoy's connection to Pat King, who has spread racist conspiracy theories, as well as the appearance of Nazi and Confederate flags in the early days of the protest, prompted accusations that it was sympathetic to white nationalist causes.
While planning the convoy, Lich and Barber appeared aware that racial identity could be raised in criticisms of it. Lich has described herself as Métis, and on Jan. 20, about a week before demonstrators arrived in Ottawa, Barber texted Lich that his wife was Métis as well.
"It's going to work in our favour," replied Lich. "Playing the race card works both ways lol."
That same day, Lich congratulated Barber on his interview on a podcast, describing it as very "PC" — or politically correct — "but also direct."
Barber said to Lich on Jan. 22 that all of his years of "social media trolling" were going to pay off. "I'll spin and use it all against them," he said in reference to those critiquing the convoy.
The protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government swarmed the capital's downtown with large trucks, blocking streets and blaring loud horns for more than three weeks. Protesters also blockaded multiple border crossings. It all prompted the federal government to invoke the Emergencies Act and the police to use force to clear the crowd.
For their role in the protest, Lich and Barber have been charged with mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.
Barber remains out on bail, while a justice of the peace ruled Friday that Lich had breached a release condition and revoked her bail.
At Lich’s bail hearing this week, Barber’s lawyer was granted a publication ban on court documents showing his cellphone communications, except for those with Lich.
Diane Magas, counsel for Barber, said the Crown’s submission may lack the full context or intent of the messages, and could be misleading or inaccurately interpreted.
The 4,000-page document filed with the court says it includes all messages — numbering in the thousands — found on Barber’s phone. Dozens are directly between Barber and Lich, not including group chats.
Lich's lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, declined to comment on the messages outside court on Friday.
The conversations between the pair appear to illuminate their shifting feelings about King. He is known for boosting the white nationalist "great replacement theory," predicated on an anxiety that white people are being replaced.
King remains in an Ottawa jail on charges of mischief, intimidation, obstructing police, disobeying a court order, perjury and obstruction of justice.
His lawyer has not yet responded to requests for comment.
On Jan. 22, Lich told Barber they need to have "a very frank discussion" with King, raising concerns about past allegations against him.
Despite these concerns, Lich also said he was needed by the movement — in apparent contrast to later statements in which the convoy tried to distance itself from King.
"We need him and I don't care about his past but it only takes one," she said. "We have to control his rhetoric. Not even threatening to throw snowballs at the parliament (sic)."
"I know he's had issues. I've got skeletons in the closet to (sic)," Barber replied.
But a few days later, on Jan. 26, Lich said if King "doesn't stop now and right now he needs to go home."
"Honestly I hate to do it. I believe a part of his heart is in this for the right reasons but he will bring down this whole thing."
On Jan. 29, the day after the convoy arrived in the capital, Barber messaged Lich about an interview King had done.
"I'm concerned he is putting us in a bad light. Is he supposed to speak today?? I'm nervous what he's gonna say," he said.
"No. He is not speaking. Period. We have people that will look after him," said Lich.
A text message from Lich to Barber on Jan. 30 said she had received a call from the "command centre" that had a "strategy to gridlock the city."
"Can you head over there with me soon," she asked Barber. "I don't want to make those decisions on my own."
During this period, some Conservative MPs cheered the arrival of the convoy, as the party opposed the Trudeau government’s vaccine mandates for federal workers and travellers.
On Jan. 31, Tory MP Marilyn Gladu posted a photo to social media of herself and caucus colleague Candice Bergen at a restaurant with two men Gladu described as "hard-working truckers in Ottawa."
Erin O’Toole’s reluctance to stake out a clear position on the protest was among the reasons a majority of his caucus ousted him on Feb. 2 and replaced him with Bergen as interim leader.
A couple days later, Lich wrote, “Candace Bergen (sic) wants to meet soon. What (do) you think?”
Barber didn’t directly respond to the question. The next day, Lich expressed enthusiasm for appearing on an American media outlet.
“We must be on Fox at 6:30,” she wrote.
Christopher Martin-Chan, a spokesman for Bergen, said ultimately no meeting took place between convoy representatives and the interim leader.
Conservative MP Glen Motz had been speaking with Lich and was willing to act as liaison to have MPs listen to her concerns. He suggested meetings with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, said Martin-Chan.
Motz confirmed he spoke directly with Lich "in an effort to resolve the ongoing protest," and tried to facilitate a meeting with the ministers.
"Unfortunately, after several conversations with both ministers, they declined any resolution meeting with the protest organizer," he said, adding he believes if the Liberal government had taken that meeting, the protest would have been resolved differently.
Alghabra's office said in a statement that it was not “not appropriate or responsible to Canadians to meet with individuals who blocked our borders, hurt our economy, and terrorized the residents of downtown Ottawa.”
A spokesman for Mendicino echoed those sentiments.
After the ministers declined to meet, Motz said he tried setting up a meeting between Lich and Bergen, which Lich's legal team declined as "resolution would only be beneficial if it included the government."
Ottawa police, with help from police forces from across Canada, cleared the protesters out of the capital in a massive operation beginning Feb. 18.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2022.
---
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns
A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.
Half of Canadians say the country is on the 'wrong track' to building unity: Nanos survey
More than twice as many people believe Canada is on the wrong track, as opposed to the right one, when it comes to becoming a more united country, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Federal apology today for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials will be in Nova Scotia today to issue a formal apology for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
Canada to use traditional spelling of 'Turkiye' following UN move
The Canadian government has quietly changed the name of Turkey to the official Turkish spelling Turkiye in all official communications.
'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79
Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in 'The Sopranos' and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including 'Goodfellas,' died Friday. He was 79.
Majority of Canadians have no interest in international summer travel: Nanos survey
A new survey by Nanos Research shows three in five Canadians are not interested in travelling internationally this summer.
Who is Tetsuya Yamagami? What we know about the man suspected of shooting Shinzo Abe
Police in Japan have launched a murder investigation into the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe -- but little is known about the suspect who was arrested at the scene of the fatal shooting on Friday.
Sri Lankan president to resign Wednesday, parliament speaker says
The speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign as of Wednesday. The announcement came hours after protesters stormed the president's official residence to vent their anger over the country's severe economic crisis.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Toronto
-
Police name man stabbed to death outside lounge party in North York
Homicide detectives have named a Richmond Hill man who was stabbed to death in a North York parking lot early on Friday morning.
-
Rogers says service is back for most customers after outage
Interac says its services are fully available again after debit transactions were halted by a widespread Rogers network outage impacting mobile and network services across much of Canada.
-
Majority worries a fall COVID-19 wave could bring back restrictions: poll
More than half of Canadians are worried a fall wave of COVID-19 will prompt the return of significant restrictions to public life such as mask mandates, social distancing and reduced gathering sizes, a new Nanos poll suggests.
Ottawa
-
One person dead in overnight crash at Highway 417-174 split
Ottawa police say one person has died following a single-vehicle crash overnight at the Highway 417-174 split.
-
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in South Stormont
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 in South Stormont.
Barrie
-
One man transported to hospital after assault in Barrie Friday
Barrie police say one man was injured in an assault in the city's northeast end late Friday night.
-
One man arrested after Alliston robbery Friday
An Orangeville man is facing charges in connection to a robbery in Alliston Friday.
-
Fire tears through Gravenhurst home, displacing eight people
Multiple people have been displaced from their homes after an overnight fire in Gravenhurst.
Kitchener
-
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
Here's how the massive Rogers outage is affecting Waterloo region
A look at what's been impacted locally, from hospitals to cafes.
-
Six southwestern Ont. towns to see temporary emergency department closures next week
Staffing shortages are forcing temporary emergency department closures in six small southwestern Ontario towns next week as hospitals across the province grapple with high vacancy rates.
London
-
Grey-Bruce Health Unit reports first confirmed case of monkeypox
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the area on Saturday, but stresses the community risk remains “very low.”
-
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
Friday's Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single winning ticket in BC
Someone in British Columbia is waking up $30.8 million richer.
Windsor
-
Thousands gather in Windsor to celebrate Eid Al-Adha
Thousands of Windsor Muslims gathered in the St. Denis Center at the University of Windsor Saturday morning to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice.”
-
Leamington house fire under investigation
Leamington area OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s (OFM) office are investigating a Friday night house fire.
-
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
Montreal
-
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
Rogers outage affecting some Montreal municipal services
A massive Rogers network outage across Canada is causing problems with some municipal services in Montreal, including the city's 311 services and a high-profile bail hearing for fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Quebec releases new vaccine guidelines as 7th wave begins
Quebec public health has unveiled new vaccination guidelines for Quebecers as the province wades into its seventh pandemic wave.
Atlantic
-
Federal apology today for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials will be in Nova Scotia today to issue a formal apology for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
-
'No immediate danger': after 600,000 litres of gas leaks from Sydney Imperial Esso Station
Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon.
-
Rogers outage impacts business, services in Halifax and nationwide
Toronto-based telecommunications company Rogers reported a cross-country network outage Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
New road closures for July: City of Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg is warning motorists of several major road closures over the next few weeks.
-
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
Elon Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue
Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous US$44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal.
Calgary
-
Massive Stampede breakfast returns at Calgary's Chinook Centre
Western spirit is alive and well at Calgary's Chinook Centre on Saturday as thousands of people lined up for their share of free pancakes while enjoying all the fun Stampede has to offer.
-
'Greatly missed': Family of Falconridge shooting victim seeks support
After a 27-year-old Calgary man was gunned down in an incident earlier this week, his family is looking to the public to help them lay him to rest.
-
Environment Canada investigating Sundre, Alta. tornado as cleanup continues
Thursday's tornado south east of Sundre, Alta. left more than a 1.5 kilometre path of flattened property and trees, but no injuries.
Edmonton
-
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns
A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.
-
Residents concerned after family of coyotes move into southeast Edmonton backyard
A pair of seniors in the Larkspur neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton have had a new family move in next door: three coyote pups and their mother.
Vancouver
-
Provincial government shakes up BC Housing board after external review
The B.C. government announced a significant shake-up of the board of commissioners for BC Housing Friday evening.
-
Police in northern B.C. seize baby deer during traffic stop
Mounties in northern B.C. recently made an unusual seizure during a traffic stop.
-
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Politics
-
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
-
Federal apology today for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials will be in Nova Scotia today to issue a formal apology for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
-
'Star power': Federal politicians use Calgary Stampede to lasso support from voters
Regardless of their political stripe, politicians into ride into the city for the Calgary Stampede each year, looking to lasso partisan support in the form of votes.
Health
-
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
-
Intermittent fasting linked with less severe cases of COVID-19, study finds
Those who have regularly fasted intermittently for decades have a lower chance of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 compared to people who do not practice the eating plan, according to a new American study.
-
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccines
Several vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossils of ancient predators with three eyes shed light on evolution of insects
Research based on a collection of fossils from the Burgess Shale shows a bizarre-looking animal with three eyes that sheds light on the evolution of the brain and head of insects and spiders.
-
Meta offering Facebook desktop version in Inuktitut
Facebook users can now use the desktop version of the social media platform in the Inuit language Inuktitut, Meta has announced.
-
Robots to the rescue: autonomous tech could help first responders enter disaster zones
New robots could help assess the dangers of disaster zones for emergency response teams.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard asks court to declare a mistrial in Johnny Depp defamation case over issue with juror
Attorneys for Amber Heard have asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial in the defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
-
'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79
Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in 'The Sopranos' and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including 'Goodfellas,' died Friday. He was 79.
-
The Weeknd tour stop in Toronto postponed due to outage: Rogers Centre
Thousands of fans were disappointed and dejected on Friday as they arrived at the Rogers Centre to learn the highly anticipated start of The Weeknd's world tour in his Toronto hometown was sidelined thanks to the nationwide Rogers network outage.
Business
-
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
Suncor CEO and president Mark Little steps down
Suncor Energy Inc. chief executive Mark Little has stepped down as president and chief executive officer and resigned from its board of directors just one day after the company announced its oilsands operations have suffered another workplace fatality.
-
Twitter workers brace for more 'circus' after Elon Musk torpedoes deal
Twitter Inc employees expressed disbelief and exhaustion on Friday after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said he was terminating a deal to buy the social media company in what could be the start of months of legal wrangling.
Lifestyle
-
Majority of Canadians have no interest in international summer travel: Nanos survey
A new survey by Nanos Research shows three in five Canadians are not interested in travelling internationally this summer.
-
How to find cheaper flights this year as airfares soar
For those who remain undeterred by the daunting lines and flight delays at Canadian airports, questions remain about how to save money on air travel amid mounting fuel costs and inflation.
-
Friday's Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single winning ticket in B.C.
A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's $30.8 million Lotto Max jackpot.
Sports
-
Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's final for 1st Slam
Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship.
-
Brewers honour 8-year-old injured in Highland Park shooting
The Milwaukee Brewers placed a ceremonial jersey in their dugout Friday to honour an 8-year-old fan of the team who was wounded during the July Fourth mass shooting in a Chicago suburb.
-
Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogacar extends lead
Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar slightly increased his overall lead.
Autos
-
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.
-
Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow
Gasoline prices dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of crude oil this week that analysts say could be linked to recession fears.
-
Auto sales down 11.5 per cent in June from a year earlier
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales were down 11.5 per cent in June compared with a year earlier as supply challenges persist.