'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King in court for bail review
“Freedom Convoy” organizer Pat King is waiting to hear whether he will be released on bail, with a bail review set to continue for a second day Thursday.
He was back in an Ottawa courtroom Wednesday after an earlier hearing in April came to an abrupt and unexpected halt when his lawyer's computer appeared to be hacked.
Since then, King has tapped a new lawyer to fight for his release and defend him against a mounting number of charges.
The day after the April hearing, the Crown announced it was charging King with three counts each of perjury and obstruction of justice.
The details of the testimony that led to those allegations are protected by a publication ban.
The proceedings on Wednesday were also covered by a publication ban.
The latest accusations are in addition to 10 charges related to King's involvement in the downtown Ottawa protest earlier this year.
The previous charges include mischief, intimidation, obstructing police and disobeying a court order.
King was arrested on Feb. 18 for his involvement in the three-week protest against COVID-19 restrictions that overran the streets of Ottawa.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.
---
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
