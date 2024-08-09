Canada

    • 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King in court after alleged bail breach

    'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    OTTAWA -

    "Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King's criminal trial ended late last month, but he is in court again today after the Crown accused him of breaching his bail conditions.

    King has pleaded not guilty to mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police and other offences, and a judge is expected to deliver his verdict in October.

    King is appearing before the same trial judge today, who will decide whether he should await that verdict in jail or not.

    King, who lives in Alberta, flew to Ottawa last week to turn himself in to police after learning of the allegations and he has remained in custody ever since.

    King was a prominent figure in the massive Freedom Convoy demonstration that rolled into Ottawa in 2022, which saw protesters entrench themselves on the streets of downtown Ottawa for three weeks.

    They were protesting COVID-19 public-health restrictions and vaccine mandates, as well as the Liberal federal government.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

