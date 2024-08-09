'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail after alleged breach

OTTAWA -

"Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King was released on bail Friday after spending more than a week in jail on Crown allegations that he breached his bail conditions.

The Crown alleged King broke his previous release conditions, which only allowed him to use social media to fundraise for his legal defence. The Crown says his online activity extended beyond what was allowed between July 10 and 29.

King, whose criminal trial ended last month, flew from his home in Alberta to Ottawa last week to turn himself in to police after learning of the allegations.

King's criminal charges stem from his role in organizing the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, and a judge is expected to deliver his verdict in October.

King appeared before the same trial judge Friday -- Superior Court Justice Charles Hackland -- who agreed to release him on bail with stricter conditions, especially regarding his use of social media.

The details of the hearing are protected under a court-ordered publication ban.

King remained animated in the prisoner's box throughout the hearing, making facial expressions when the Crown spoke, gesturing to some supporters in the gallery and frequently calling over his lawyer, Natasha Calvinho.

After the judge called for the first break of the day, King, still inside the prisoner's box, formed his fingers into the letter L and gestured toward a CBC News reporter.

The Crown and King's defence eventually agreed on release conditions, which the judge called a "reasonable, balanced approach that will protect the public interest, but also allow the accused to do the necessary fundraising."

The conditions instruct him to leave Ottawa within 48 hours and to not return unless to see his lawyer or go to court.

He is also not permitted to participate in protests or demonstrations, or possess any firearms or weapons.

His social media usage will be limited to soliciting donations for his legal defence and auctioning items not related to the Freedom Convoy. His sureties are allowed access to his electronics and social media accounts to ensure he complies with the orders.

King left the Ottawa courthouse visibly cheerful, and was greeted by his girlfriend and approximately a dozen supporters upon his exit.

He apologized to them for "stressing them out," and many stopped to give him a hug and to try to get a shot of him for their social media livestreams.

King was a prominent figure in the massive demonstration that rolled into the national capital in 2022, which saw protesters entrench themselves on the streets of downtown Ottawa for three weeks.

They were protesting COVID-19 public health restrictions and vaccine mandates, as well as the Liberal federal government.

He has pleaded not guilty to mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police and other offences.

The Crown alleges that King held sway over the crowds, and was instrumental in the disruption they caused the city and people who lived and worked nearby.

His lawyer argued that King was merely a peaceful protester.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.