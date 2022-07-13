'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail

OTTAWA -

Pat King, an organizer of the "Freedom Convoy" that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail.

The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom today.

King was back in court last week after a hearing in April came to an abrupt halt when his lawyer's computer appeared to be hacked.

The day after the April hearing, the Crown announced it was charging King with three counts each of perjury and obstruction of justice.

The latest accusations were in addition to 10 charges related to King's involvement in the Ottawa protest last winter.

The previous charges include mischief, intimidation, obstructing police and disobeying a court order.

King must vacate the city of Ottawa within 24 hours. He must reside with a surety in Alberta. No contact order for Lich, Barber, Dichter, Marazzo et al unless in presence of counsel. No involvement in Freedom Convoy activity. No social media use. Curfew of 10 pm to 6 am. — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) July 18, 2022

KIng’s bond is $25,000. Cannot possess weapons or ammunition. It sounds like he will be taken from the Ottawa courthouse to Cornwall, Ont. before his flight back to Alberta. — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) July 18, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2022.