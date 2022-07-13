'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the "Freedom Convoy" that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail.
The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom today.
King was back in court last week after a hearing in April came to an abrupt halt when his lawyer's computer appeared to be hacked.
The day after the April hearing, the Crown announced it was charging King with three counts each of perjury and obstruction of justice.
The latest accusations were in addition to 10 charges related to King's involvement in the Ottawa protest last winter.
The previous charges include mischief, intimidation, obstructing police and disobeying a court order.
King must vacate the city of Ottawa within 24 hours. He must reside with a surety in Alberta. No contact order for Lich, Barber, Dichter, Marazzo et al unless in presence of counsel. No involvement in Freedom Convoy activity. No social media use. Curfew of 10 pm to 6 am.— Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) July 18, 2022
KIng’s bond is $25,000. Cannot possess weapons or ammunition. It sounds like he will be taken from the Ottawa courthouse to Cornwall, Ont. before his flight back to Alberta.— Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) July 18, 2022
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail.
Catholic dioceses failed in past to raise money promised to survivors. Will they now?
When 48 Catholic church entities signed on to fundraise $25 million for survivors under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, it was spelled out they would do so through their 'best efforts.' That fundraising campaign raised less than $4 million.
Could one country sue another for its greenhouse gas emissions?
A recent study of the economic costs of greenhouse gas emissions is raising questions about the possibility of climate litigation between countries.
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana
The World Health Organization has declared Ghana's first outbreak of the Ebola-like Marburg virus disease after labs confirmed the infections in two cases announced earlier this month.
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
Extreme heat warning goes into effect in U.K.
Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as authorities prepare for record high temperatures that are already disrupting travel, health care and schools.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-thru
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-thru chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Toronto
-
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
-
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown to announce whether he will seek re-election
Brampton Mayor and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Patrick Brown says he will end speculation about his political future later today.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail.
-
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
-
Kingston Health Sciences Centre capping patients at Urgent Care Centre due to staffing shortage
Starting Wednesday, the Urgent Care Centre at Kingston's Hotel Dieu Hospital will provide care for up to 120 patients each day, and the clinic may close earlier than 8 p.m. several days per week.
Barrie
-
Barrie communities ready to bloom
Communities in Bloom judges are headed this way (next week), and city of Barrie residents are reminded to spruce up their gardens before the judges arrive.
-
Pride festivals continue throughout Central Ontario
Muskoka Pride kicked off their week-long celebrations with their third annual rainbow road tour Sunday.
-
Packing a backpack for kids
Collingwood Cares Community Outreach (CCCO) has officially launched its fifth annual Backpack Drive
Kitchener
-
Guelph Lake closed for missing swimmer search
The main beach at Guelph Lake Conservation Area has been shut down as emergency crews search for a missing swimmer.
-
One person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Perth County: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Perth County on Monday.
-
More than 30 reports of SUVs with deflated tires in Waterloo Region, group takes responsibility
Waterloo regional police say they received more than 30 reports of SUV tires being deflated in the area, and one group is taking responsibility.
London
-
Hate crime investigator looking into incident at Wortley Village Pride Festival
An incident at the inaugural Wortley Village Pride Festival on Saturday is now being looked at by a London police hate crime investigator.
-
Homicide suspect arrested Sunday
Police say they still consider 34-year-old Kodie Hearsum to be "armed and dangerous", but are now calling the homicide "an isolated incident."
-
Woman in critical condition after crash south of St. Thomas
A two vehicle crash has sent one woman to hospital in London, Ont. in critical condition
Windsor
-
Unifor hopes to find more options for Syncreon workers
The Unifor Local 444 president is looking for other options for the 280 workers at Syncreon Automotive facing layoffs.
-
Rain moves through Windsor-Essex on Monday
Rain showers are expected Monday and continuing into Tuesday in Windsor-Essex.
-
Leamington restaurant owner fined $20K, pleads guilty to Reopening Ontario Act charges
A Leamington restaurant owner has pleaded guilty to multiple charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and has been slapped with a $20,000 fine.
Montreal
-
Unusually high number of sick kids bring Montreal ER to 'critical level'
The Montreal Children's Hospital said it is turning some patients away and that nurses have cut their vacations short as the emergency room has become filled in recent days with 'a significantly higher number of sick and seriously ill children.'
-
Quebec man arrested for drunk driving with baby on board
A man who was allegedly intoxicated while driving a car with a baby inside has been arrested.
-
Two councillors on a mission to patch potholes in Montreal borough
Two Montreal councillors say the Plante administration isn't moving fast enough when it comes to pothole repairs -- and they're taking matters into their own hands by using the city's app.
Atlantic
-
Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.
-
Police seek 10-year-old boy reported missing in Saint John
Police in Saint John, N.B., are trying to find a 10-year-old boy who has been reported missing in the city.
-
N.S. man, 64, killed in ATV crash in Colchester County
A man has died after he crashed his all-terrain vehicle in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg crews respond to fire in underground concourse near Richardson Building
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to a fire in the underground concourse near the Fairmont Hotel and Richardson Building on Sunday evening.
-
Nine new wildfires spring up as crews, planes come to help fight massive blaze
Fire activity in northern Manitoba has picked up, as nine new wildfires have sprung up around the province, and crews continue to battle a massive blaze near Pukatawagan.
-
State of local emergency in Whiteshell Provincial Park expires Monday
The province initially declared the state of local emergency in the northern Whiteshell area due to high waters causing dangerous conditions.
Calgary
-
Police shoot attempted break-in suspect in Coventry Hills, ASIRT investigating
One man is in hospital after being shot by Calgary police in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.
-
Bull rider Buttar fit to be tied in Calgary Stampede rodeo
After Shane Proctor posted an 88.5-point ride atop 2 Guns, Dakota Buttar matched his competitor's score with his wild ride aboard Lil Hootch.
-
Calgary Stampede 2022 comes to an end, organizers thrilled with turnout
As of Saturday, the Calgary Stampede saw 1.109 million guests. Organizers expect the total attendance number to reach 1.2 million by the end of Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Last tickets to pope's Edmonton mass now to be released on Friday
The final block of tickets to Pope Francis' mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on July 26 will no longer be released Monday, as originally scheduled.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail.
-
Fort Saskatchewan store robbed by armed male: RCMP
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying a robber who threatened a local store's staff with a knife.
Vancouver
-
Man drowns in Okanagan lake while trying to help another boat passenger
A man who was trying to help a boat passenger in an Okanagan lake over the weekend drowned, local Mounties say.
-
B.C.'s Grouse Mountain grizzlies turn 21
Two of B.C.'s most-beloved residents celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday.
-
Stanley Park bike lane 'should have been stopped a long time ago': park board commissioner
This week is the final chance for Vancouver residents to have their say on how traffic should move through Stanley Park before the fall election.
Politics
-
'Be brave like Ukraine:' stick to sanctions in turbine strife, protesters tell Canada
Protesters called on Canada to 'be brave like Ukraine' and uphold economic sanctions against Russia on Sunday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered essentially the same message to the Prime Minister.
-
Feds propose to cap oil, gas emissions using industry-specific carbon pricing system
The federal government is proposing to use an industry-specific cap-and-trade system or a modified carbon pricing system to set a ceiling for emissions from the oil and gas sector and drive them down almost 40 per cent by the end of this decade.
-
Patrick Brown's disqualification may shake up Conservative leadership vote: analyst
The recent disqualification of Patrick Brown has forced a recalibration of the Conservative Party leadership race, as other campaigns seek votes from Brown's supporters, according to political analyst Lori Turnbull.
Health
-
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
-
Second COVID-19 booster shot increases protection against severe illness with some Omicron variants: U.S. study
A study looking at the effectiveness of fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines, run by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has found that a second booster shot of an mRNA vaccine has significant effectiveness against severe illness with some Omicron variants.
-
Unusually high number of sick kids bring Montreal ER to 'critical level'
The Montreal Children's Hospital said it is turning some patients away and that nurses have cut their vacations short as the emergency room has become filled in recent days with 'a significantly higher number of sick and seriously ill children.'
Sci-Tech
-
Eerie abandoned passenger plane sits on floor of Red Sea
Coming across this unexpected shape on the seabed is enough to take your breath away -- so it's a good job you'd probably have a tankful of breaths strapped to your back.
-
-
U.S., Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again
NASA astronauts will go back to riding Russian rockets under an agreement announced Friday, and Russian cosmonauts will catch lifts to the International Space Station with SpaceX beginning this fall.
Entertainment
-
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-thru
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-thru chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers.
-
Rage Against the Machine calls for Indigenous 'land back' at Canadian show
At this year's Bluesfest in Ottawa, rap-rock band Rage Against the Machine used their performance to highlight the violence experienced by Indigenous people across Canada.
-
'Thor' stays No. 1, while 'Crawdads' opens strong
The Marvel sequel 'Thor: Love & Thunder' dropped a hefty 68 per cent in its second weekend of release but still held the top spot at the box office, according to studio estimates Sunday, while the bestseller adaptation 'Where the Crawdads Sing' debuted with a better-than-expected US$17 million.
Business
-
Europe braces for a potential gas crisis as historic heatwave boosts demand
Europe is bracing for the potential of a full-blown gas crisis later this week just as an historic heatwave has hiked demand for energy to help cool the continent's homes and businesses.
-
Goldman's trading income cushions profit hit from ebbing deals
Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday reported a smaller-than-expected 48 per cent slump in second-quarter profit, buffered by the strength in its fixed-income trading as investors realigned their bets amid market volatility.
-
Bank of America profit beats as consumer unit cushions hit from deals drying up
Bank of America Corp beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Monday, with healthy consumer spending and strong demand for loans limiting the hit to its investment banking business.
Lifestyle
-
'Incredibly endearing': American blogger's Victoria bus video goes viral
The story behind a viral video about appreciative passengers on Victoria transit buses.
-
Prince Harry to keynote Mandela day UN celebration
Prince Harry will address the UN General Assembly at its annual celebration Monday of Nelson Madela International Day.
-
Zimbabwe students scoop international awards for moot court
A history-making team of Zimbabwean high school students that became world and European moot court competition champions has been widely praised in a country where the education system is beset by poor funding, lack of materials and teachers' strikes.
Sports
-
B.C.'s Camryn Rogers wins historic silver in women's hammer throw at world championship
Canada's Camryn Rogers spun four times in the circle, then unleashed a hammer throw that soared straight into the history books. The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., threw 75.52 metres to win silver at the world track and field championships on Sunday, not only Canada's first world medal in women's hammer, but the country's first women's podium finish in a field event period.
-
Scott Dixon wins fourth Honda Indy Toronto, matches Mario Andretti for 52 career wins
Scott Dixon has won the Honda Indy Toronto for a fourth time.
-
B.C. marathoner Cam Levins finishes historic fourth at world championships
Canadian marathoner Cam Levins shattered his own record and placed fourth at the world track and field championships Sunday.
Autos
-
Scott Dixon wins fourth Honda Indy Toronto, matches Mario Andretti for 52 career wins
Scott Dixon has won the Honda Indy Toronto for a fourth time.
-
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
-
Man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver was killed in a police shooting, authorities say
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver Bobby East at a Southern California gas station was later killed in a police shooting as authorities attempted to arrest him, according to a news release from the Westminster, Calif. Police Department.