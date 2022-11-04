'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to be cross-examined at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich is expected to continue her testimony today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
She is to face cross-examination at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is evaluating the government's use of emergency powers amid the weeks-long protest in downtown Ottawa.
Lich told the inquiry Thursday that she joined the convoy after failing to get a response from members of Parliament she contacted about ending COVID-19 restrictions.
Jeremy MacKenzie, the founder of the online group "Diagolon," is also expected to testify by video conference from a Saskatchewan prison.
The commission confirmed Thursday that MacKenzie, who is facing charges unrelated to the convoy, will testify publicly despite his bid to speak before the inquiry under a publication ban.
Other protesters on the witness list today are Chris Deering, Maggie Hope Braun and Daniel Bulford, a former RCMP officer who was on the prime minister's security detail and quit after refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for 'failure to disavow antisemitism,' star apologizes
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to 'unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.'
What's the difference between COVID-19, RSV and influenza?
Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the 'triple-threat' of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. CTVNews.ca explains how the three viral infections vary.
Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana
Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.
Ottawa police investigating allegations of officers leaking info to 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's interim police chief confirmed Thursday his force is investigating allegations that officers leaked intelligence to organizers of last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Most funds raised for 'Freedom Convoy' protest were returned or confiscated
An investigation has found that most of the $25 million raised by the 'Freedom Convoy' was either returned to donors, or ended up in an escrow account awaiting the results of a civil lawsuit.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
'Illegal' Ontario strike begins today for education workers
Up to 55,000 education workers are set to participate in a provincewide strike Friday, resulting in the closure of most schools across the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Ontario landlord claims he’s owed $76,000 in rent by a Canadian border guard
An Ontario landlord is throwing up his hands in frustration after trying to evict a tenant when he claimed he was owed $12,000 in rent in a lakefront property — only to have that figure skyrocket to more than $76,000 by the time proceedings to evict him were over.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Dozens of Ottawa schools closed today as CUPE education workers begin 'Political Protest'
Two Ottawa school boards have closed schools to in-person learning today, as thousands of early childhood educators, librarians, custodians and other education workers walk off the job to back demands for a new contract.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
Barrie
-
Local schools closed Friday as education workers hold mass walk out
Schools across Simcoe County, Muskoka, and York Region are closed Friday as Ontario education workers walk off the job.
-
Man, teen charged after shooting, armed kidnapping led police to Barrie address
Police charged a man and a teenager following an armed kidnapping and shooting in Vaughan that led officers to an address in Barrie.
-
Waypoint Centre's gala to raise funds for youth mental health
Proceeds of the Shine the Light gala will go to support a new Youth Resiliency Program.
Kitchener
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
These southwestern Ontario schools are set to close Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers are set to walk off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that will make a strike illegal.
-
Scarborough man arrested on multiple charges in Kitchener
A 35-year old Scarborough man was arrested after Waterloo regional police completed a drug investigation.
London
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
London school boards set to close Friday, move to online learning in response to CUPE strike
As the Ontario government plans to pass anti-strike legislation, CUPE members are preparing to walk off the job on Friday.
-
22-year-old driver charged in fatal crash involving delivery truck: OPP
A 22-year-old from London has been charged following the investigation into a fatal crash in Elgin County this past May.
Windsor
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
Active police investigation in Lakeshore: OPP
There will be an increased police presence in Lakeshore as officers are engaged in an active investigation.
-
Some fog to start the morning, above average temperatures in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex can expect sunshine and above-seasonal temperatures moving into the weekend.
Montreal
-
Man, 47, in critical condition after alleged impaired driver strikes pedestrian in Ville-Marie hit-and-run
Montreal police say a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a suspected impaired driver in a hit-and-run early Friday morning in the city's Ville-Marie borough.
-
Pink Floyd founding member inaugurates Montreal exhibit featuring band's history
Very few rock bands from the 1970s left a marking impression on Canadian audiences, and especially Quebec, as Pink Floyd. When the band first toured North America in support of their album Meddle in 1971, it brought the band to the Univesity of Montreal Sports Center, and Quebec City’s Pavillon de la Jeunesse, which were large auditoriums compared to the theaters they played elsewhere in the United States.
-
Man accused of hurling racial slurs at couple, assaulting CTV reporter facing charges
Criminal charges have been laid against a LaSalle man accused of hurling racial slurs against a couple and assaulting a CTV News reporter who later reported on the incident.
Atlantic
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
-
Striking school workers rally outside N.S. legislature as negotiations set to resume
About 350 striking workers from the South Shore and Annapolis Valley regional centres for education held a rally outside the Nova Scotia legislature Thursday.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
Winnipeg
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
-
RCMP investigation prompts 'hold and secure' at two Steinbach schools
Two Steinbach schools initiated hold and secure protocols Thursday afternoon due to what the Hanover School Division called an urgent RCMP investigation in the community.
-
Group faces barriers hosting Accessible Sport Expo before CFL Western Final game
The CFL’s Western Final is still 10 days away but concerns are already growing about how game day traffic will impact people attending a different event on the University of Manitoba campus.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.
-
Eugenie Bouchard cancels National Bank Challenger appearance due to illness
Eugenie Bouchard withdrew from the upcoming Calgary National Bank Challenger tournament Thursday due to illness.
-
Citadel family faces stream of bylaw complaints after house fire
The night before the fire, the Marshes were a family of four – plus their six pets – and all together under one roof.
Edmonton
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
-
Edmonton officers cleared after shooting man 12 times, killing him in 2018
Alberta's police watchdog has concluded that police officers used "reasonable" force when they shot and killed a man in southeast Edmonton on Dec. 26, 2018.
Vancouver
-
Health Ministry downplays BC Children's Hospital quietly activating Emergency Operations Centre
B.C. Children's Hospital has quietly activated an Emergency Operations Centre amid high patient volumes, and is asking beleaguered staff to do even more as they expect a surge of young patients in the coming days.
-
Schizophrenic B.C. woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing, dismembering twin sister
A Port Coquitlam woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia has been found not criminally responsible for her twin sister's death. Warning, this story contains disturbing details.
-
Trail network closed after 2 bear attacks in Squamish Estuary
The District of Squamish is closing trails in a recreation area near its downtown after two bear attacks were reported there Thursday morning.
Politics
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
-
Ottawa police investigating allegations of officers leaking info to 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's interim police chief confirmed Thursday his force is investigating allegations that officers leaked intelligence to organizers of last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
-
Most funds raised for 'Freedom Convoy' protest were returned or confiscated
An investigation has found that most of the $25 million raised by the 'Freedom Convoy' was either returned to donors, or ended up in an escrow account awaiting the results of a civil lawsuit.
Health
-
What's the difference between COVID-19, RSV and influenza?
Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the 'triple-threat' of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. CTVNews.ca explains how the three viral infections vary.
-
Independent lab finds 'troubling' levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory.
-
Updated Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster authorized by Health Canada
Health Canada has authorized an updated version of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's Twitter informs staff layoffs are set to begin
Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday morning, according to a memo sent to staff. The email sent Thursday evening notified employees that they will receive a notice by 12 p.m. EDT Friday that informs them of their employment status.
-
Meet this giant fish that is helping to save the rainforest
Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out.
-
Twitter's blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?
Twitter's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, wants to turn the blue check verification system on Twitter into a revenue source for the company he paid $44 billion to purchase.
Entertainment
-
Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana
Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.
-
Filmmaker Haggis says he never forced himself on publicist
Disputing allegations in a rape lawsuit, Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis testified Thursday that his accuser sometimes seemed 'conflicted' during their initial kisses but then started taking initiative.
-
Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers - a hidden vault guards it all
The ordinary brown brick building, tucked within a nondescript block on a street in Delaware, would probably not garner much attention if it weren't for the razor wire and armed guards outside -- hints that something important lay inside, possibly even precious.
Business
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Canadians feeling worse than ever about their personal finances: Nanos poll
Consumer confidence continues to plummet with nearly half of Canadians (47%) reporting that their personal finances are worse off compared to a year ago, according to weekly polling by Nanos Research for Bloomberg.
-
Employers concerned about worker burnout, retention amid tight job market: survey
A new survey says Canadian employers are concerned about employee burnout and high turnover amid the ongoing labour shortage.
-
Elon Musk's Twitter informs staff layoffs are set to begin
Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday morning, according to a memo sent to staff. The email sent Thursday evening notified employees that they will receive a notice by 12 p.m. EDT Friday that informs them of their employment status.
Lifestyle
-
'Human Library': Seniors tell stories to debunk discrimination towards old age
A Toronto public library is combatting ageism by letting patrons 'check out' a senior for a 30-minute conversation.
-
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
-
Going to win US$1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
U.S. Powerball lottery players have a chance Wednesday night, to win an estimated US$1.2 billion jackpot, the second-largest pool in its 30-year history.
Sports
-
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for 'failure to disavow antisemitism,' star apologizes
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to 'unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.'
-
Verlander gets elusive World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2
Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to grit out the World Series win that long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Pena hit a go-ahead home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Thursday night to head home with a 3-2 lead.
-
Vancouver, BC Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup
The CFL has announced that the BC Lions will host the 2024 Grey Cup at BC Place in Vancouver.
Autos
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Uber revenue jumps 72 per cent on strong demand for rides
Uber on Tuesday reported US$8.3 billion in revenue for the three months ending in September, a 72% increase from the prior year, fuelled by strong demand for rides and meal deliveries even as inflation and recession fears weigh on consumers.