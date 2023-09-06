'Freedom Convoy' got more volatile as protest went on, court hears
The longer "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators blockaded Ottawa streets in protest of COVID-19 public health restrictions last year, the more volatile the relationship between police and protesters became, an Ottawa police officer testified Wednesday.
Insp. Russell Lucas was called as a Crown witness in the criminal trial of key protest organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to testify about his role in co-ordinating the police response to the convoy.
Lich and Barber are co-accused of mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police and intimidation for their role in the three-week demonstration.
Barber faces an additional charge of counselling others to disobey a court order.
Thousands of people and big-rig trucks gridlocked Ottawa for three weeks to protest COVID-19 public health measures and the federal Liberal government, which eventually invoked the Emergencies Act.
Lucas, who served as an incident commander during the protest, told the court that participants were initially co-operative as police attempted to direct traffic when the vehicles began arriving.
But as the days passed, he said, police were more likely to be swarmed by the demonstrators when trying to enforce the law.
Lucas recalled one example when police responded to protesters setting off fireworks near the National War Memorial. Lucas said he watched the situation unfold on traffic cameras and listened over the radio, and felt he had to send in more officers to ensure the safety of those already there.
Lucas told the court the Ottawa police had initially put a plan together that would accommodate roughly 2,000 vehicles on Wellington Street in front of Parliament and along several parkways.
Instead, more than 5,000 trucks arrived on the first weekend of the protest in late January, Lucas told the court. "Obviously, the event exceeded our expectations."
Roughly two-thirds of protesters left after the first weekend, he said, but the problem for police was that the footprint of the protest remained the same.
Big-rig trucks blocked Wellington Street and spilled onto other streets around downtown, including residential roads.
At that time, police resources were stretched very thin, Lucas said.
Teams of officers had tried to negotiate with protesters to clear traffic lanes and shrink the footprint by moving trucks toward Parliament Hill, "but that never happened," he said.
He said instructions came down from senior command "not to give the protesters an inch," which made the task of negotiating much harder for officers on the ground.
"Because they didn't have any negotiating power," Justice Heather Perkins-McVey concluded during Lucas' testimony.
Lucas offered similar testimony to a federal inquiry into the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act during the protest.
He told the Public Order Emergency Commission that even after what happened during the protest, he still would have permitted vehicles to park on Wellington Street in front of Parliament if he could do it again.
Lich's lawyer Lawrence Greenspon said to Lucas during the criminal trial Wednesday: "My understanding is this plan to have the truckers park on Wellington Street was something that you felt, and still do feel, was the best way to mitigate the impact on the core of the city."
Lucas agreed. Earlier in his testimony, he said his ultimate goal was to uphold protesters' Charter rights while easing disruptions to local residents and businesses.
In his cross-examination, Greenspon also alluded to Lich's attempts to work with the city to move trucks from residential neighbourhoods onto the street in front of Parliament Hill.
Correspondence between Lich and former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson outlining that plan has not yet been submitted as evidence in the trial.
The Crown's case rests on its assertion that Lich and Barber orchestrated the blockades on Ottawa roads in order to put pressure on the government to change its COVID-19 policies, and that they encouraged their supporters to remain in the city after police ordered them to clear the streets.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept.5, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | 'Multiple airlines' impacted by WestJet booking partner outage
One of Canada's major airlines is warning customers that issues it's dealing with could lead to delays affecting 'multiple airlines.'
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.
On eve of party convention Poilievre says he's not bound by grassroots' policy ideas
On the eve of his first policy convention as leader, Pierre Poilievre is reminding Canadians that he is not bound by the policies the Conservative grassroots choose to advance.
Lawsuit contends U.S. Constitution's 'insurrection' clause bars Trump from running again for president
A liberal group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to bar former U.S. president Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado, arguing he is ineligible to run for the White House again under a rarely used clause in the U.S. Constitution aimed at candidates who have supported an "insurrection."
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
OPINION | How much money do you need to retire in Canada? Here's what to consider
When deciding how much money to save for retirement, it's important to consider your expenses and the lifestyle you're hoping to maintain after you retire. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some factors to keep in mind and questions to ask yourself when trying to determine how much money you need to retire.
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
WATCH | See the damage caused to a catamaran after shark attacks in the Coral Sea
Three people on an inflatable catamaran were rescued in the Coral Sea, off Australia's coast, on Wednesday after the vessel was damaged by 'several shark attacks.'
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 12-year-old girl killed in stabbing at Scarborough apartment, police say
Police say that a girl who was fatally stabbed inside a Scarborough apartment on Tuesday evening was just 12 years old.
-
Ontario housing minister floats 'suite' of new Greenbelt rules in first public appearance
Ontario’s newly-minted Housing Minister Paul Calandra says he is amid the process of launching a promised review into land development in the Greenbelt as part of a “suite of measures” proposed on the file Wednesday.
-
Ontario PCs in ‘weakest position’ since 2022 election in wake of Greenbelt scandal: poll
As the $8-billion Ontario Greenbelt land-swap scandal unfolds, a recent poll of eligible voters is showing the lowest levels of support for the Ford government since the last provincial election in June 2022.
Ottawa
-
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
-
'Freedom Convoy' got more volatile as protest went on, court hears
The longer the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters blockaded Ottawa streets in protest against COVID-19 public health restrictions last year, the more volatile the relationship between police and protesters became, an Ottawa police officer testified Wednesday.
-
OC Transpo proposing subscription-type discount fare for hybrid workers
OC Transpo is proposing a subscription-type, prepaid discounted fare to attract hybrid workers back to buses and the O-Train. The Transit Commission and Council would finalize any pay structure during the 2024 budget process.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'He hurt me and my family,' Former Barrie Subway manager sentenced for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him
Stephen Lemmond, a former Barrie restaurant manager, will spend seven years behind bars for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him, including four under 18.
-
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run in Barrie
Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Barrie that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.
-
Stolen car crashes into illegal magic mushroom shop in Barrie, Ont.
Shortly after midnight, a stolen car crashed into a magic mushroom shop in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Family and friends of Melinda Vasilije expected to give victim impact statements today
The family and friends of a Kitchener woman who was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in 2017 are expected to give victim impact statements in court today at the sentencing hearing of the man convicted of killing her.
-
'I was gutted': Cambridge residents shocked over tree removal in nearby park
A group of Cambridge residents were shocked to find a row of greenery lining one side of A. Wayne Taylor Park being removed on Friday.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Preston that saw a 29-year-old man taken to hospital.
London
-
Opening statements to be heard Monday at Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
Jury selection wrapped up on Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family in June of 2021.
-
Driver charged with speeding had unbuckled children in vehicle: Middlesex OPP
A driver from Etobicoke is facing multiple charges after OPP stopped them allegedly speeding on Highway 401 and discovered the children inside the vehicle were not wearing their seatbelts.
-
Stunt driver stopped for police in live lane of traffic, OPP say
A driver from Sarnia is facing multiple charges after OPP clocked them allegedly speeding down Highway 402 at 190 km/h and then stopped for police in a live lane of traffic.
Windsor
-
Windsor jury selected in murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman
The jury has been selected in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, who has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the deaths of the Afzaal family in London, Ont.
-
Home arson and theft of Camaro investigated in Tecumseh
Essex County OPP say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspicious fire and vehicle theft at a home in Tecumseh.
-
SIU terminates investigation into woman’s injury involving Windsor police
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has stopped its investigation into an incident with Windsor police where a woman alleged she had broken her back.
Montreal
-
Q & A
Q & A | How the family of a slain Pierrefonds, Que. woman is coping with her death
A loving, hard-working mother of two, Pierrefonds woman Robyn-Krystle O'Reilly was just 34 when she was found dead outside Wickham, Que., last month. Robyn's stepmother, Melody May, spoke to CJAD 800 Radio’s Andrew Carter for an update on how the family is managing after her death.
-
HEAT WAVE
HEAT WAVE | Montreal could see record-breaking heat on Wednesday
The hottest day in this late-season stretch of high heat and humidity is expected on Wednesday in Montreal and it could be a record-breaker.
-
Montreal students wear 'living radar' backpacks to show drivers' speeds in school zones
Montreal police (SPVM) officers accompanied school-age children on Wednesday as they wore 'living radar' backpacks that display the speed drivers are travelling at as they pass in school zones.
Atlantic
-
Maritime music community mourns death of Cape Breton legend Bruce Guthro
Bruce Guthro, the beloved Cape Breton musician who was the lead vocalist of the Celtic rock band Runrig, has died at 62 according to multiple sources.
-
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
-
Police seek man accused of trying to abduct child in northwestern New Brunswick
Police are looking for a man accused of trying to abduct a child in northwestern New Brunswick Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Tories promise to cut land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives are promising to eliminate the land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers in the province if re-elected Oct. 3.
-
Kinew says NDP government would add five neighbourhood health clinics in Manitoba
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew is promising to open five neighbourhood health clinics if his party is elected Oct. 3.
-
'Balance the narrative': Rallies speak to both sides of school division conflict
It was a tale of two rallies in the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) on Tuesday, as groups on opposite sides of a hot-button issue gathered in different locations to express their views on LGBTQ2S+ education for students.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged after stolen property seized from alleged drug home
One man is facing charges after Calgary police shut down an alleged drug house in the community of Shaganappi, locating a mass of stolen property.
-
Man dead after stabbing in Copperfield park
A young man has died following a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Tuesday evening.
-
Terry Fox's iconic Van of Hope is coming to Calgary
An iconic piece of Canadian history will soon be on display at Calgary's Heritage Park.
Edmonton
-
Drone helps catch Alberta man who pointed a gun at Canadian Tire employees: RCMP
A 51-year-old man accused of stealing a gun from a Canadian Tire store before pointing it at employees is facing 14 charges after he was arrested with the help of a drone and a police dog.
-
Cyclist hospitalized after crash in Red Deer
A cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a vehicle driver in Red Deer on Wednesday.
-
$50M lottery ticket sold in Edmonton
The winning ticket for Tuesday's Maxmillions $50-million prize was sold in Edmonton. It has not been claimed yet.
Vancouver
-
Rescued bear cubs not siblings after all, says B.C. wildlife rescue
Two black bear cubs that were recently rescued near Chase, B.C., and believed to be siblings turned out to be unrelated after all, a wildlife rescue confirmed Wednesday.
-
B.C. officials to provide update on wildfire and drought situation
B.C. officials are set to provide an update on the province’s record-breaking wildfire season and severe drought situation Wednesday.
-
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
Politics
-
On eve of party convention Poilievre says he's not bound by grassroots' policy ideas
On the eve of his first policy convention as leader, Pierre Poilievre is reminding Canadians that he is not bound by the policies the Conservative grassroots choose to advance.
-
Feds award $15 million contract to Sun Life to lay groundwork for dental care program
The federal government has awarded a contract worth up to $15 million to lay the groundwork for a new national dental insurance plan.
-
Canada 'taking a reflection' of its trade talks with India
Nearly a week after it was revealed Canada had paused trade talks with India, Canada’s international trade minister says Ottawa is 'taking stock' of where things are at.
Health
-
New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.
-
analysis
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
-
Moderna says updated COVID-19 vaccine is effective against newer variant BA.2.86
Moderna on Wednesday said clinical trial data showed its updated COVID-19 vaccine will likely be effective against the highly-mutated BA.2.86 subvariant of the coronavirus that has raised fears of a resurgence of infections.
Sci-Tech
-
China bans government officials from using iPhones for work: WSJ
China ordered officials at central government agencies not to use Apple's iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them into the office, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
Global group of media organizations releases principles for AI development
A global group of 25 organizations including news and publishing companies is calling on developers, operators and deployers of artificial intelligence systems to respect intellectual property rights.
-
4 exceptionally preserved Roman swords discovered in a Dead Sea cave in Israel
Four Roman-era swords, their wooden and leather hilts and scabbards and steel blades exquisitely preserved after 1,900 years in a desert cave, surfaced in a recent excavation by Israeli archaeologists near the Dead Sea, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
BTS' Jung Kook to join Global Citizen Festival lineup to make one of his first U.S. solo appearances
Jung Kook of BTS will join the Global Citizen Festival lineup, making one of his first live solo appearances at the Sept. 23 concert in New York's Central Park.
-
The Rolling Stones announce release date for their new album and unveil lead single, 'Angry'
The three surviving Stones -- Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood -- came to east London's Hackney district on Wednesday to unveil the new album, "Hackney Diamonds" and announce its release date: Oct. 20.
-
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage and two children.
Business
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Multiple airlines' impacted by WestJet booking partner outage
One of Canada's major airlines is warning customers that issues it's dealing with could lead to delays affecting "multiple airlines."
-
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
-
OPINION
OPINION | How much money do you need to retire in Canada? Here's what to consider
When deciding how much money to save for retirement, it's important to consider your expenses and the lifestyle you're hoping to maintain after you retire. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some factors to keep in mind and questions to ask yourself when trying to determine how much money you need to retire.
Lifestyle
-
Teacher's service dog joins classroom with students
The start of the new school year is in full swing and students at teachers are getting back into the groove of the new semester. One local teacher has a new sidekick in her classroom. Ms. Jadyn Means is a third-grade teacher in Broken Arrow. And her students this year, have a special classmate, Minnie.
-
New Brunswick farm's corn maze memorializes Canadian music legends
Every year, the Hunter Brothers Farm in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., finds a way to connect their corn maze to their Canadian roots and this year is no exception.
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
Sports
-
Canada beats Slovenia 100-89 in quarterfinals at FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup
Canada is moving on to the semifinals at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup.
-
Tom Brady is now a strategic adviser for Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines says it's bringing former star quarterback Tom Brady on board as a 'long-term strategic adviser.'
-
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final, the country's prosecutors' office said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
-
Carmakers are failing the privacy test. Owners have little to no control of the data they hand over
Cars are getting an 'F' in data privacy. Most major manufacturers admit they may be selling your personal information, a new study finds, with half also saying they would share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order.
-
U.S. moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.