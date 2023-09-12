'Freedom Convoy' Facebook page evidence shows influence and arrests of organizers
In a video posted Feb. 12, 2022, one person who ran into Barber on the street called him a "hero" as protesters chanted "Trudeau has to go" just off camera.
"We're nothing but peace and love out here," Barber said in the video, gesturing at the protest zone, which stretched for blocks around Parliament Hill and into residential neighbourhoods.
The scene was played in court Tuesday, where the Crown is trying to prove that Barber and his fellow organizer, Tamara Lich, exerted control and influence on the protest that unfolded over three weeks in Ottawa and ended with a massive police operation.
Lich and Barber face charges of mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police in connected with their role in the "Freedom Convoy." The demonstrators were protesting against COVID-19 public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
The video that was played in court is not considered evidence because Lich and Barber's defence lawyers plan to argue against admitting social media evidence gathered from the "Freedom Convoy 2022" Facebook page.
The Crown's case against Lich and Barber has been mired in similar complaints from the defence that have slowed the process.
In another video shown to the court, Lich responded to news the prime minister was considering using the Emergencies Act in response to the protests by promising to remain "peaceful but planted" until all COVID-19 vaccine mandates were lifted.
"No matter what you do, we will hold the line," Lich vowed in the video.
The court also watched videos of Lich and Barber's arrests on Feb. 17, on the eve of the police operation to remove the protesters from Ottawa.
In one video, a supporter called out to Lich to "hold the line," as she was led away in handcuffs. She repeated the words back before she was taken to a nearby police cruiser.
Lich repeated the words in another video posted earlier that day. She was asked what her message was to protesters if she were arrested.
"Hold the line," she said in response.
Tamara Lich comments on Chris Barber’s arrest, briefly said something like he handled it like a pro which I did not catch here. But she is asked about being arrested and her response? “Hold the line.” #cdnpoli #ottnews pic.twitter.com/QQbeGtmoSo— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) February 17, 2022
Barber encouraged the person capturing his arrest to post it to social media "right away."
Crown prosecutor Tim Radcliffe took the court painstakingly through 212 pages worth of posts and videos from the "Freedom Convoy 2022" Facebook page, including updates from convoy organizers to supporters.
Defence lawyers are demanding more information about how the Crown plans to use them to prove their case before they can be considered by the judge.
Some of the videos show life in Ottawa during the protest, while others feature messages to supporters from Barber, Lich and other organizers.
In one video, Lich expressed support for blockades at the international border crossing at the Ambassador Bridge between the United States and Canada.
"I wish we could take credit for the blockades, but we cannot," Lich said in a video posted to the group's Facebook page on Feb. 14.
"We are aware that Canadians nationwide are feeling inspired by the resolve of truckers in Ottawa."
The Crown also replayed videos from Barber's TikTok account, BigRed19755, which have already been entered into evidence during the trial. Radcliffe said he wants to demonstrate for the court that videos were cross-posted between TikTok and Facebook during the protest.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
How deepfake videos lean on familiar faces, like news anchors and celebrities, to target victims
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
Kevin McCarthy directs U.S. House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.
'Remarkable' Canadian killed in Ukraine: CTV News' Adrian Ghobrial shares the story of a handyman who died at war
Canadian Anthony Ihnat was killed in Ukraine on Saturday when, according to officials, the vehicle he was driving took a direct hit from a Russian anti-tank missile. CTV National News reporter Adrian Ghobrial spoke with Ihnat back in February about his choice to leave home and help in Ukraine. He remembers that interview here in this reporter's notebook.
Escaped convict shot at by U.S. homeowner while stealing a rifle; search for killer continues
Residents of a suburban Philadelphia community locked themselves in their houses and at least one school district cancelled classes as authorities indicated they were closing in on an escaped murderer who has evaded capture in the region for nearly two weeks.
SNC-Lavalin changing its name to AtkinsRealis in effort to shed parts of its past
SNC-Lavalin is changing its name to AtkinsRealis as it faces an 'inflection point' in its 112-year history, according to CEO Ian Edwards, after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant.
Chong tells U.S. Congress closer co-operation with allies needed to combat foreign interference
Conservative MP Michael Chong is testifying before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
Toronto
-
‘Appalling:’ Police investigating tirade against TTC bus operator that was captured on video
Toronto police are investigating a 30-minute long tirade towards a female TTC bus driver that was filmed by a man and posted online.
-
Seven stolen vehicles recovered in Halton Region auto theft sting
Halton police have recovered seven stolen vehicles in an ongoing investigation into car thefts across the GTA.
-
It will take 20 years for governments to break even on Ontario EV battery plants, report finds
It will take about 20 years for the federal and provincial governments subsidizing two new electric vehicle battery plants in Ontario to break even, a new analysis has found.
Ottawa
-
Vote on whether OCDSB trustee breached code of conduct defeated at meeting
A vote at an Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) meeting Monday night to determine whether trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth breached the board's code of conduct was defeated.
-
Ontario SIU investigating after Ottawa man in medical distress dies following police call
Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating the circumstances of a man's death in Ottawa after police officers called to the scene found him in medical distress.
-
Ottawa committee votes in favour of new plan for Somerset House
Ottawa's built heritage committee has voted in favour of a new plan to restore the historic Somerset House in Centretown.
Barrie
-
Murder suspects in Alliston, Ont., shooting remain at large as family pleads for justice
Investigators say the person(s) responsible for fatally shooting a woman outside a residence in Alliston, Ont., one year ago remains at large as her family seeks justice and appeals for help.
-
Barrie police seek public's help locating missing 14-year-old girl
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a young teenager who was last seen Monday afternoon in Barrie. .
-
RVH hosts job fair hoping to fill 'unprecedented' health care gaps
Hundreds of people are expected to attend the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) first job fair since the pandemic on Tuesday, as officials with the Barrie hospital seek to fill several job gaps.
Kitchener
-
Car that killed Lucas Shortreed was found behind fake wall: OPP
The car that struck and killed a Fergus, Ont. 18-year-old in 2008 was hidden behind a false wall inside a semi-trailer when police found it more than a decade later, Wellington County OPP say.
-
Alleged gunpoint robbery on Iron Horse Trail in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged gunpoint robbery on the Iron Horse Trail in Kitchener.
-
Here are the 6 Kitchener Rangers headed to NHL training camps this week
Six Kitchener Rangers have been invited to NHL training camps beginning this week, the team says.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT: Veltman trial resumes with more from witnesses
The trial resumes Tuesday for Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of killing a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pick-up truck in June 2021, court is expected to hear more testimony from witnesses on day four.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Man shares cautionary tale of what can happen when online credentials are compromised
A Woodstock, Ont. man is speaking out after his son was charged with child pornography and then later acquitted of all charges.
-
Adult man and teen charged in downtown weapons incident
An adult man and a teen have both been charged after allegedly walking into a downtown business and brandishing a knife at a security officer.
Windsor
-
Windsor court releases video exhibits of murder suspect in moments following London attack
The Superior Court of Justice in Windsor has released video exhibits of the murder suspect in the moments following the London, Ont., attack.
-
Teen arrested, second suspect wanted in west end aggravated assault
Windsor police have arrested a teen and issued a warrant for a second suspect in relation to an aggravated assault on Saturday that left the victims with serious head injuries.
-
Video shows two suspects smashing into Lakeshore business: OPP
Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying two people after a break-in in Lakeshore.
Montreal
-
Accused cold case killer with violent past could return to Quebec seniors' housing co-op
Residents of a seniors' housing cooperative in Quebec were shocked to learn that the accused killer in a prolific cold case has lived alongside them for years. Serge Audette, 69, was charged this summer with the manslaughter of Patricia Ferguson, a Montreal woman who vanished in 1996 when she was just 23 years old.
-
Man declared dead is likely still alive, Quebec court reaffirms in appeal case
Quebec's Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that overturned a missing man's declaration of death more than five years after he was pronounced deceased.
-
SNC-Lavalin changing its name to AtkinsRealis in effort to shed parts of its past
SNC-Lavalin is changing its name to AtkinsRealis as it faces an 'inflection point' in its 112-year history, according to CEO Ian Edwards, after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant.
Atlantic
-
Storm tracking: Hurricane Lee forecast cone extends across Maritimes
The forecast cone for Lee now includes all three Maritime provinces. The cone represents the area the storm will take a probable path through. The risk of stormy weather for the Maritimes continues to be Saturday and Sunday.
-
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
-
Nova Scotia records $116-million surplus for fiscal 2022-23
Nova Scotia has closed the books on the previous fiscal year that ended March 31, with a surplus of $115.7 million.
Winnipeg
-
Three men charged with murder in homicide of Brandon man
Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and a third with second-degree murder in the homicide of a Brandon man last year.
-
Former Manitoba premier Gary Doer attends NDP event to support Wab Kinew
Former Manitoba premier Gary Doer is back in the political spotlight.
-
'Just sick of the crime': Winnipeg restaurants dealing with dine and dash increase
It's a problem restaurants around Winnipeg are dealing with – people ducking out without paying, leaving the business to foot the bill.
Calgary
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
Witnesses to Seton assault asked to call Calgary police
Calgary police are asking anyone who witnessed an assault in the community of Seton last month to come forward.
-
Man dead after fight inside northwest Calgary home
Calgary police say they've arrested two people in connection with the death of a man inside a home in Bowness early Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Dark grey pickup truck or SUV sought in hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries
Police are looking for a dark grey pickup truck or SUV connected to the hit-and-run crash that badly injured a woman in central Edmonton late last month.
-
Alberta man wanted on sexual assault warrant also charged with drug trafficking
A northern Alberta man wanted on warrants for sexual assault was charged with drug trafficking.
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
After delays, cost increases, new Surrey hospital breaks ground
The province has broken ground on a new, second hospital for the City of Surrey, but the project's cost has risen by more than $1 billion and its completion date has been pushed back by two years.
-
B.C. premier 'white hot' angry over hospital release of accused in Vancouver triple-stabbing
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he is 'white hot' angry over the day release of a man from a forensic psychiatric hospital before he was arrested for a triple stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown.
-
Park board approves 'like-for-like' Jericho Pier repair, despite climate concerns
The Vancouver Park Board has ordered a "like-for-like" repair of the Jericho Pier, rejecting a recommendation from staff to demolish the storm-damaged structure.
Politics
-
Chong tells U.S. Congress closer co-operation with allies needed to combat foreign interference
Conservative MP Michael Chong is testifying before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
-
Liberal MPs meet to prep for fall sitting, as Trudeau stares down slumping polls
Liberal MPs are gathering in London, Ont., to plan their strategy as the party grapples with rising discontentment toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Delayed by plane troubles, PM Trudeau finally heading home from India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
Health
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
U.S. approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.
-
South Shore motel to be converted to accommodations for N.S. health-care professionals
In a year, the doors of what was once the Wheelhouse Motel will open to health-care professionals looking to relocate to, or stay in, Lunenburg, N.S.
Sci-Tech
-
How deepfake videos lean on familiar faces, like news anchors and celebrities, to target victims
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
-
Apple set to unveil the iPhone 15 as company tries to reverse a recent sales slump
Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone on Tuesday during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter's marquee product.
-
Astronaut Frank Rubio sets new U.S. record for longest trip in space
Astronaut Frank Rubio has now been in low-Earth orbit for more than 355 days, breaking the record for the longest space mission by a U.S. astronaut.
Entertainment
-
Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year's winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honouring writers who help foster "understanding between and among people."
-
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book's acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
-
Talking Heads bring TIFF crowd to its feet with revamped film 'Stop Making Sense'
A boisterous world premiere for Talking Heads' revamped classic 'Stop Making Sense' brought a Toronto International Film Festival audience to its feet as moviegoers and the band themselves jumped up to dance, hoot and clap along to '80s hits.
Business
-
With European countries hungry for workers, more Ukrainians are choosing Germany over Poland
Poland is losing large numbers of Ukrainian refugees from its workforce as they travel to Germany to seek higher wages and government benefits in the rich Western economy, according to a report published Tuesday.
-
Asahi stops ads with stars represented by a Japanese talent agency tainted by sexual assault
Several major Japanese companies have decided to stop using stars who are represented by Johnny & Associates, an entertainment company at the center of a sexual assault scandal.
-
SNC-Lavalin changing its name to AtkinsRealis in effort to shed parts of its past
SNC-Lavalin is changing its name to AtkinsRealis as it faces an 'inflection point' in its 112-year history, according to CEO Ian Edwards, after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant.
Lifestyle
-
Parents call for better air quality in schools to protect against viruses, fire smoke
One of the most effective ways to protect kids and teachers against the dual threat of viruses and polluted air is better ventilation coupled with air filtration, parent groups and air quality experts say.
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during pandemic is recovered
A painting by Vincent Van Gogh that was stolen from a small Dutch museum in 2020 during a COVID-19 lockdown has been recovered, the institution that owns the artwork, said on Tuesday.
Sports
-
Fans cheer German basketball team's return home after winning World Cup title
Fans cheered Germany's baFans cheered Germany's basketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time. The team, led by tournament MVP Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors, went direct from a long-haul flight from the Philippines to an event Tuesday morning at a sponsor's headquarters in Frankfurt. sketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time.
-
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
-
Sabalenka and Djokovic are No. 1 in the rankings. Coco Gauff is No. 3 in singles, No. 1 in doubles
U.S. Open women's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka and men's champion Novak Djokovic each moved up one spot to No. 1 in the rankings on Monday -- Sabalenka's first week atop the WTA, and Djokovic's record-extending 390th atop the ATP -- while women's champion Coco Gauff rose to a career-high No. 3 in singles and No. 1 in doubles.
Autos
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.
-
Tesla shares jump after Morgan Stanley predicts Dojo supercomputer could add US$500 billion in market value
Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a US$500 billion jump in the electric vehicle maker’s market value, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.