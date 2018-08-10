

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Fredericton police say they have one suspect in custody following a shooting that left at least four people dead, including two officers, in the New Brunswick capital.

Police tweeted that two Fredericton police officers were among the four people killed in a shooting in the area of Brookside Drive between Main Street and Ring Road that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. local time on Friday morning. The names of the victims are not being released at this time, police said.

“Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues,” police said.

Just after 11 a.m., police confirmed there was no further threat and that lockdowns in the area were no longer required.

“Police still have the crime scene contained, and will be working the investigation for some time,” police said.

Reporting from the scene, CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore said that police were escorting people from their homes following the announcement that one suspect was in custody. He said it’s unclear if police are searching for any other suspects, but that police said the area would be contained for the “foreseeable future” as the investigation is ongoing.

Between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., Moore said there was a large police presence on Brookside Drive where officers appeared to be focused on a single residence.

“There is a police officer standing outside with a gun,” he told CTV’s Your Morning.

Moore said he heard approximately four gunshots within a five-minute timespan during that hour.

In a series of tweets about the incident, Fredericton police asked residents to avoid the area and stay inside their homes with the doors locked.

People standing outside the cordoned off area early Friday told Moore that they were instructed to vacate their homes while they were still in their pyjamas.

David MacCoubrey told The Canadian Press that he awoke to the sound of gunshots that sounded as if they were "10 metres" from his bed in his apartment on Brookside Drive at around 7:07 a.m. He said the first three gunshots he heard woke him up and that he heard as many as 17 more between that time and 8:30 a.m.

MacCoubrey’s apartment complex has four buildings in a square and he said it sounded as though gunshots were coming from the middle of the square. He said he was sitting on the floor of his apartment away from the windows while police searched the complex.

Rachel LeBlanc was on her way to work at a daycare centre in the area when she saw police cars speed by her at an intersection. She told CTV News Channel that she heard four gunshots at approximately 7:30 a.m. when she arrived at the centre.

LeBlanc said the daycare centre is located “extremely close” to where the shooting occurred. She didn’t want to say how many children were currently inside the building with her, but she said a few children had already arrived before they realized what had happened.

LeBlanc said she called the police’s non-emergency line and was told by the dispatcher to go on lockdown at around 7:45 a.m. She said they plan to remain under lockdown until they have more information.

The daycare worker said she has already assured parents that their children are “very safe” and called the centre “secure.”

LeBlanc, who also lives in the area under lockdown, said she’s still processing the morning’s events.

“It happened right by my home,” she said. “Of course, I was calling my husband frantically telling him to lock the doors and my sister is actually in that location as well so it’s been very scary.”

The shooting is a painful reminder of the deadly 2014 shooting rampage by a lone gunman that left three RCMP officers dead in Moncton, N.B., LeBlanc said.

“I was thinking of Moncton, of course,” she said. “The girls here, we were talking about Moncton and how it felt so close to what happened there.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to the victims’ families in a tweet on Friday morning.

“Awful news coming out of Fredericton. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting. We’re following the situation closely,” he wrote.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant also tweeted about the shooting on Friday morning.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I offer my condolences, thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. During this difficult time, our thoughts are also with the courageous women and men on the front lines working to keep us safe,” he said.

Gallant also asked residents in the area to stay informed about the situation and follow the instructions of law enforcement officials.

With files from The Canadian Press

Fredericton police are continuing to share updates on Twitter:

We can confirm that the suspect in custody is currently being treated for serious injuries related to this morning’s shooting incident. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

