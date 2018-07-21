

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- A 55-year-old woman has died, a day after she was hit by a car while riding her bicycle in Fredericton, N.B.

The Fredericton Police Force says officers responded to the collision on Ring Road, west of Royal Road, Friday afternoon.

The woman was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a facility in Saint John, N.B.

Police say she died from her injuries early Saturday, and the force's major crime unit is investigating.

The man driving the vehicle was not hurt.