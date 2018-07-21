Fredericton Police investigating after cyclist dies in collision with car
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 5:22PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 21, 2018 6:38PM EDT
FREDERICTON -- A 55-year-old woman has died, a day after she was hit by a car while riding her bicycle in Fredericton, N.B.
The Fredericton Police Force says officers responded to the collision on Ring Road, west of Royal Road, Friday afternoon.
The woman was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a facility in Saint John, N.B.
Police say she died from her injuries early Saturday, and the force's major crime unit is investigating.
The man driving the vehicle was not hurt.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Fredericton Police investigating after cyclist dies in collision with car
- Wildfire threat prompts evacuations in northeastern Ontario
- Sudbury police faces backlash after 'dispatching' injured bear cub
- Are duck boats safe? Concerns raised after Branson, Mo. tragedy
- HMCS St. John's to return to Halifax after six-month deployment overseas